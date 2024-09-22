Skimming through consumer rights magazine

As a member of a consumer rights association, I receive a monthly newsletter with the latest updates that concern the consumers in Luxembourg.

While I usually skim through it, this time, I decided to read it thoroughly and I was very glad I did so.

This is because it contained some interesting subjects that I will share on this page.

This edition was focused on the rights of tenants and owners, with some changes to the law this year, this seems to be more in favour of tenants, as good as it may sound for tenants, owners of properties will have to do with less rights, I am not going to comment a lot on the above, but it’s also known that once a tenant is not paying, anywhere in the world, it will take a long time to evacuate them plus that one has to engage a lawyer to follow up the matter, at a cost that is sometimes much more than the rent owed, and as lucrative as investing in real estate sounds, you will probably need a mountain of patience and a good lawyer.

As most consumer rights magazines, there is a big focus on environmental-related issues, here it was about collecting the used tennis balls and making sure they are properly recycled.

As I am not a tennis player, I had no idea that there are 300 million tennis balls that are annually used in the world, and this tiny nation of Luxembourg alone uses 200,000 balls per year.

The good news is that these balls are now collected and taken to special recycling facilities in Germany where they are turned into other useful materials such as covering for the sports hall floors and other uses.

This may sound like too many details, but this is indeed one of the most prominent movements nowadays, preserving the environment! As governments producing lethal industrial gases are not listening, at least people should be taking every step possible to help keep the earth healthy.

This also takes us to another article that talks about special kits given to schools and educational institutions, where they educate children from a tender age on how to recycle and why is it important to do so, this also extends to enterprises and companies who wish to take part in this ever-growing process towards preserving the environment, and one can see on some packaging labels of famous food chains how they pride by taking measures to save the environment.