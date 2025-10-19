Smart ways to prepare children for exams

Mutumba,13, loves video games, football, and stays up late watching YouTube. School? Well, that comes second—maybe even third. As his final Primary Six exams approached, he kept saying, “I will study tomorrow.” But tomorrow always turned into another tomorrow. When his teacher, Ms Kasumba, handed out the exam timetable, Mutumba stuffed it into his bag.

The week before exams, Mutumba’s neighbour, Shanita, asked him, “Hey, have you revised Science yet?” she asked. “No, not yet,” Mutumba replied casually. “I will cram the notes this week before we start on Monday. I always manage, you know.” This time, things were different.

On Monday, the first paper—Math—hit him like a tonne of bricks. He stared blankly at the questions. Numbers and formulas danced in his head, but nothing made sense. His stomach churned. The next few days were worse: Science was a mess, English rushed, and History, he left half the script blank. That Friday, Mutumba came home quietly. His mother noticed. “What’s wrong, Mutumba?” she asked.

“I think I messed up… all of it,” he mumbled. “I didn’t study. I thought I could handle it.” His mother sat beside him and said, “Everyone makes mistakes. What matters is what you do next. The task now is to prepare for Primary Leaving Exams next year.” As I write, Senior Four candidates have already sat their first paper.

Primary Leaving Exams start in November. For those in primary and secondary school, exams can be a source of challenges and stress. As a parent, you play a vital role in supporting and preparing your child to face them with confidence. Try these strategies

Establish a study routine

A consistent schedule helps them understand that studying is a part of their daily responsibilities, not a last-minute rush. With your child to create a timetable that balances study with breaks, meals, physical activity, and sleep. Start early with revision and break down the syllabus into manageable chunks.

Mutumba’s mother met Ms Kasumba together with Mutumba and they designed a plan and structure for his reading. They set up a simple study routine: 30 minutes of focused study each evening, with short breaks. Mutumba’s father helped with Maths problems, and his mother quizzed him on vocabulary while making supper.

Ms Kasumba checked in weekly, giving him small goals and encouraging words. Slowly, Mutumba understood how it works. His grades went up, but more importantly, so did his confidence.

Create a conducive environment

A quiet, well-lit, and organised study space can significantly enhance a child’s ability to concentrate. Remove distractions such as TV, phones, and excessive noise.

Keep necessary materials such as textbooks, stationery, and notes within reach. When children have a designated study area, they are more likely to associate that space with focus and productivity.

Use active learning techniques

Different children have different learning styles. Some are visual learners, others prefer reading, and some learn better through discussion or writing.

Encourage your child to use active revision methods such as summarising notes, using flashcards, drawing mind maps, teaching the material to someone else, or solving past exam papers. These methods enhance understanding and long-term memory.

Monitor progress, no pressure

Regularly checking your child’s progress helps identify areas that need improvement. However, it is important to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on them. Instead of focusing solely on marks, emphasise effort, understanding, and gradual improvement. Praise and encouragement boost self-esteem and motivate children.

Promote healthy habits

Ensure your child gets adequate sleep, eats nutritious meals, stays hydrated, and engages in physical activities. Lack of sleep and poor diet can lead to fatigue, irritability, and reduced concentration. Regular breaks during study time help refresh the mind and prevent burnout.

Teach stress management

Exams can be a source of anxiety for many children. I had a friend at university who would suffer panic attacks during exams. Teach your child simple stress-relief techniques such as deep breathing, focusing on inspirational Bible verses aka meditation, or talking about their worries. Remind them that exams are just one part of life and that doing their best is more important than being perfect. Being emotionally available and patient can help your child feel safe and supported.