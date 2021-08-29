So you want to know about cookies and have been afraid to ask? 

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

There is hardly a nation that does not include in its repertoire of cuisine recipes for the flavourful tidbits we call cookies. Without a doubt, Americans, Europeans and Russians are among the best known nations that are famous for their sweet tooth.

Thirty years ago, the word cookies in Uganda was considered to be somewhat esoteric and high fluting and not the sort of word one would banter around commonly in conversation. For that matter, locally made cookies were unheard of and only found in the homes of the well-to-do and middle class families. Today, cookies are to be found everywhere and in all parts of the country.

All cookies, regardless of their shape, flavour or name, fall into one of five categories:

i) Drop

ii) Rolled

iii) Refrigerator

iv) Shaped

v) Bar

The way cookie dough is prepared for baking, its shape, and its texture all determine to which of these five groups a cookie belongs.

i. Drop cookies have slightly rounded tops and a fairly irregular shape. A good example of these is the very popular chocolate chip cookies. All drop cookies are prepared from dough that is mixed in one bowl and dropped onto a cookie sheet from two teaspoons. With one spoon, a bit of dough about the size of a walnut is scooped up. The other spoon is used to push it off onto the cookies sheet. Drop cookie dough is usually fairly soft and expands considerably during baking. For this very reason, spoonfuls of dough should be placed about two inches apart on the cookie sheet. Owing to the fact that most drop cookie recipes yield several dozen cookies, they are favorite as cookie jar fillers. On top of this, the majority of drop cookies are of the soft variant.

ii. Rolled cookies are flat and crisp and are made from dough that has been rolled about one-quarter of an inch thick and cut into various shapes with thin edged cookie cutters. Gingerbread men are typical of rolled cookies. The dough for preparing rolled cookies is stiffer and richer than drop cookie dough. Many chefs prefer to chill rolled cookie dough thoroughly and roll a small amount at a time. You will find that such chilled dough holds its shape better during baking. After rolling out all the dough, and cutting out your cookies, bring the scraps together into a ball, and roll and cut one more time. Interestingly, cookies that are prepared from the second rolling are less tender that those made from the first. I suggest that dough left over after the second rolling should be discarded.

iii. Refrigerator cookies are a favourite of mine and many house makers in a hurry. These are made from a very rich dough that is rolled into cylinders about two inches in diameter and well chilled. Cookies are then sliced off these firm rolls and baked. Refrigerator cookies tend to be crisp and thin in character—almost like rolled cookies in texture though not in shape.

iv. Shaped cookies (like pressed ones such as such as spritz) are generally pressed and most often served at parties where their tiny, fanciful shapes are a delight to behold. The dough for pressed cookies is very rich with a high butter content and is so stiff is must be forced through the press. Chill the dough before putting it into a press as chilled dough holds its shape better. Many chefs and cooks also advise chilling or even partially freezing the shaped cookie dough on sheets before baking to minimize spreading and consequent loss of shape. Many pressed cookies are decorated with bits of candied fruit peel or halved maraschino cherries.



v. Shaped cookies—like peanut butter ones--- are also prepared with a very stiff dough. However, for these cookies the butter content is generally lower than it is for pressed cookie dough. The shaping is done by rolling bits of dough to form tiny bars or crescents or by flattening teaspoon-sized balls of dough with the bottom or a glass or the tines of a fork.

Shaped cookie dough is easier to handle if it has been thoroughly chilled. If your molding is done with the bottom of a glass or a fork, keep it well greased or dip it frequently in water. For extra-good sugar topped shaped cookies, cover the bottom of the glass with a wet cloth napkin that has been wrung out. Dip it in sugar, and then mold the cookies by pressing a small ball of dough with the glass.

The damp sugar adheres to the cookie and gives it a luscious sugar topping. In the event that you are going to dip your shaped cookies in sugar after baking, do it once immediately after the cookies have come out of the oven and once again after they have cooled.

vi.Bar cookies, I am sure that everyone has heard of the ever popular and never out-of-fashion brownies.

These are quick and easy favorites that are made from a soft dough and baked in a shallow square or rectangular pan, they may have either a cake-like or fudgy texture, depending on the proportion of shortening to flour used. Some bar cookies are prepared in layers with coconut, chopped fruit, oatmeal, or cheese filling to provide flavor and texture contrast.

Incidentally, bar cookies, cut into large squares or rectangular are a super dessert served just as they are topped with ice and/or sauce.

These are the five major varieties of cookies. Some are party-perfect; others serve double functions. After some trial and error, you will find out what best suits and works for you.