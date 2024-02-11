Society: Who is in charge?

I was watching a documentary about a group of researchers who were trying to figure out if women were superior to men or vice versa. There were 100 participants in the tests, 50 from each group, and the subjects of the tests were quite varied.

However, it was mostly the well-known cliches regarding, perception, patience, intelligence and multitasking, with the latter being won by women who are are known to work full-time jobs, then comeback home to cook, clean, study with their children and prepare food. And then turn to a darling for the husband who usually comes back home complaining about a long day at work.

Although in this new generation there are more and more young men who tend to lend a helping hand at home, many men are still sinking in a pool of old habits passed on to them by their families, and of course in this case the blame is even more on the mothers who are not giving equal chores to their sons and daughters.

I can share with you tens of true stories I witnessed personally, and hundred of movie stories that I grew up watching in the Middle Eastern world, also based on true events about how mothers, in the first place, chase away the sons from the kitchen and cleaning chores, while the girl is told to stick by the Mother’s side to learn how to cook. How otherwise we can expect some sort of balance when at the core of child education, the principles of equality are not maintained.

One of the main teachings of the Baha’i Faith is the principle of equality between men and women, and as children we grew up in an environment where we fully lived this principle, we saw women being elected and appointed for different functions, not because of their gender, but rather for their merit in pursuing ways of serving humanity, not just their won families but including others too.

However, this was not easily accepted by some men who were hearing about the teachings of the Baha’i Faith. I can never forget a conversation I heard between my late father and a man who told him that this was a principle he could not accept! My Dad explained to him that one day he will understand why the world will not advance if this full equality will not take place.