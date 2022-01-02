Spiritual New Year resolutions for you

Taking a new spiritual path is ideal for the  new year.  Photo / Net

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Only our God can give us the wisdom and strength to successfully carry out the desires expressed through the pledges we make each January

Perhaps you have already set your New Year’s resolutions in committed stone for this year; however, I encourage you to consider weaving one or more of these powerful prayer resolutions into the mix as you seek to be more like Jesus, the One who lives to intercede for us! Utilize them to help you successfully implement your other resolutions. Only our God can give us the wisdom and strength to successfully carry out the desires expressed through the pledges we make each January:

