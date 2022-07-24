Sports maestro of Kabale

I fell in love with sports when…

I did not know how to play football, I knew the game dynamics. I liked and supported the school so much that my love for the game earned me a scholarship when I had almost dropped out of school.

After Senior Six, I needed an income to support my siblings, because we had lost our mother earlier on. I tried my shot at Radio Rukungiri but there was no opening and I joined as a sales executive.

One day, there was no sports show presenter at the radio, which laid a foundation for me to cut my teeth in sports presenting.

My first time in studio…

I knew everything about football but nothing about controlling the machines in the studio. I did not know how to use a microphone and the computer correctly and I was alone in the studio. I was afraid to mess up the only chance I had. The askari came and helped me turn on everything and taught me how to operate the console. People called in showing their appreciation. I registered a success.

First commentary...

I was commentating and a rat ran on the cable that connects from DStv and the pictures went off. I had to continue for almost 10 minutes until it was fixed. Luckily, no one had scored a goal.

Working with my dream radio...

While working at Radio Kinkizi, I received a call from DJ Andrew, a manager at Voice of Kigezi. He was offering me an opportunity to do the 2010 World Cup commentary. I passed the interview and henceforth my long-time dream came to pass. I worked with my idols, Musa Asiimwe and DJ Andrew.

First thing I do when I wake up is…

Kneel and pray.

First foreign football match I ever watched was…

Arsenal against Manchester United in 2004. I wanted to watch Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelroy. I always heard my older cousins brag about them.

Childhood memory…

When I was still at Police Children School Nsambya, my mother gave me a new Shs100 note to buy breakfast. I lost the money at school. I cried the whole day.

First best friend

Solomon, my classmate at Police Children School Nsambya. He used to help in Mathematics but he died in a motor vehicle accident.

My childhood hero is…

Anthony.

Why?

With my friends, we attempted to swim in a river in Bushenyi. However, I almost drowned and Anthony rescued me.

First job…

I was a porter during the construction of Speke Resort Munyonyo in my Senior Four vacation. It did not take long because I fought with my supervisor after he poured my water which I was drinking during work hours. I felt that was disrespectful.

First salary…

I took a wage of Shs15,000 per day.

Current job…

Sports presenter and sports commentator (in Rukiga) at Voice of Kigezi, Kabale District.

I have previously worked at…

Radio Rukungiri and Radio Kinkizi.

What I like about my job is that…

I have gained more friends, opportunities and I have a family.

What I don’t like about my job