Ssebalu was a loving husband, father 

“I treasure you so much daddy. You were a very exceptional man. May God rest your soul in eternal peace,” writes Ian, in memory of his father. “He was tough but yet peaceful.

He was happy but no joking matter. I love you so much from the bottom of my heart. RIP Daddy,” writes Adrian, Andrew Ssebalu’s elder son.

On an ordinary Wednesday morning. Irene Nabayunga and her husband, Ssebalu dropped off their children at City Parents’ Primary School, as usual.

Journey

As they drove, they conversed and discussed a few things.

He dropped her off at her work place at Centenary Bank on Mapeera Building, and proceeded to Tropical Bank where he worked as a manager. The two went about their work.

At around 5:30pm, she called him in an effort to get the car so that she could go and attend the Rotary Club of Kiwatule at Kabira Country Club.

He was busy and could hardly step away from the desk so she proceeded to the fellowship. While there, her mind was taken up by activities. In the midst of fellowship, she checked and found three missed calls. She never returned them immediately.

Shocking news

“I reached out to a few friends, greeted them and then walked down for the famous ‘kimeza’ . While at it, I checked my phone again, as a habit I returned missed calls so I started returning them,” she recalls.

The first call she made was shocking as well as unbelievable. The receiver asked her in Luganda, a local dialect, ‘Wamma Irene kituufu Andrew afudde?’ translated to mean, ‘is it true Andrew has died?’

Her response was an impulsive ‘No’, adding that she had just spoken to him shortly before leaving office. In her mind, it had to be another Andrew since people usually have similar names.

Perplexed

Nonetheless, the call conversation left her unsettled. Her gut feeling told her to double check, so she called her husband’s MTN line.

It was off. She called his Airtel line, and it was Andrew’s colleague who picked up. He confirmed to Nabayunga that he had died.

In those words; “Irene, Andrew is dead. Please come to the mortuary at Mulago’. She went numb, lost for words. “I didn’t know what to think or say but I was strong enough not to wail,” she recounts.

She stepped away from Rotary fellowship, went to the bathroom, composed herself then returned to fellowship. She told her Rotarian friends who were close, “It seems my husband is dead, let me go and get a boda boda and reach the Mulago mortuary”.

Her sister, Cathy Nassali asked to drive to Mulago. On reaching there, many of Andrew’s colleagues from Tropical Bank were there. It is then that it dawned on her that it was true Andrew had gone to be with the Lord.

Burial

It was painful days and nights. On Friday 18 March, 2016, he was buried. The couple had three children; two boys and a girl. “My world seemed bleak but our Lord is a living God,” she adds.

The couple were constructing their home. She is thankful to God that she is blessed to have a reliable best friend in Lydia Babirye, who was also her matron.

“She stood by me and encouraged me to continue and complete the house project which we did together. In December 2016, we entered our home. The children are happy and enjoying the home,” she explains.

Five years later

Five years on, the children have grown in the home situated in Makandwa on Entebbe road where she further thanks the Lord for his faithfulness, for he has provided for them in all aspects.

“I thank my family, The Wamala Family, who are very close and supportive of each other, I am blessed to belong to such a loving family. I thank my Rotary family who have supported me in every dimension, such a loving and wonderful family. I thank my late husband’s families, they have supported me in various ways, and they never fail me when I call on their support.”

Her former employer Centenary Bank, was there for her, particularly the Business Technology (BT) department. She now works with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA). Nabayunga finds comfort and strength, trusting that for every challenge that happens in our lives, God has a reason and the solutions to the challenges.

“He is a true and loving God who has known our journey from the time of conception and he has the roadmap to our destiny, with the positive mind-set, fasten your seatbelt (attitude) and the driver (God) will give you a bumpy, interesting journey to your destiny,” she observes.