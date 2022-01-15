Stardom started, dashed – Deedan

Diana Deedan Muyira. PHOTO/FILE

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • Upclose. Diana Deedan Muyira is a media personality, actress and brand influencer. She has hosted some of Kampala’s biggest festivals such as Blankets and Wine and Tokosa Food Fest. She talks to Isaac Ssejjombwe.

How have you been?
Iam one of the people who was blessed by Covid. 
What do you mean?
Careerwise, I changed workplace and got an acting gig in Sanyu, a Ugandan telenovela series as well as got signed up as one of the influencers for Johnnie Walker.   
How did you join film?
I had always wanted to do film but had no idea where to start. So, Cedric Babu and Nana Kagga came to my former workplace to place an advert for auditions. I picked interest and auditioned but failed miserably. 

