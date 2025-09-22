Step out, even if it means falling sometimes

Peruth Chemutai has been running in my mind for days now, and no, she has not tripped on anything yet. I know I speak for many when I say it was an absolute disappointment when she fell during the 3000 metres steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, last Wednesday. Reminds one a lot about life and the need to manage expectations.

If we who cannot run to save our lives feel this way about what happened, I wonder how she feels. Falling and, in turn, failing in our day-to-day lives is one thing, but doing it in front of cameras and on a world stage, now that is high-level trauma. The comfort is in knowing that these accidents are part of it all.

They happen more often than not. I hope she recovers emotionally, like I am sure she will physically. Got me thinking about doers and talkers and how they handle failure and other things in life, such as success and growth. So, there is a certain kind of human God made who lacks in commitment and real down right hard work ethic, maybe because they have some kind of disorder or are just lazy, but to make up for all this, they have the gift of gab.Let us call them the talker. They know how to show up and make an impression, however fake it might be. They know how to market themselves to unsuspecting people who are usually dazzled by charm, classy clothes, cologne, and flair. Know anyone like that? Every organisation /community is blessed with one or more.

They can talk up a storm, are the loudest in meeting rooms, always show up dressed for the part, and have the most impressive credentials. Anyone would pick them first for anything important, but when it comes down to pulling up sleeves and doing the actual dirty, hectic work, ah, that is when the shine comes off.

They usually bail at this point. They love the glitz and glam, the super trouper light must always find them. And they are so good that they always make it to the top if only for a while, and then when things get dicey, they find other unsuspecting important people to dazzle.

Then there is you, with all your qualifications, abilities, skills, and talents, getting overlooked by the powers that be or potential clients because you think that we shall know how good you are by an act of osmosis.

You sit there not opening your mouth. When you open it, it smells because you think you are too brilliant to brush your teeth or put on a clean-fitting pressed shirt. You refuse to move a muscle or make the shabbiest effort to market yourself, because, well, they should know that you are a big deal, after all, your work speaks for itself.

Newsflash! It does not matter how good you are, you’ve still got to market yourself appropriately and effectively to your audience of interest. Sitting in the corner brooding over not being picked and hating on your shiny, shallow colleague who knows how to sell his little or nothing will not do you any good.

I mean, if even Coca-Cola, which is more than 130 years old, still finds the need to advertise, who do you think you are to expect us to find you hidden in some attic in your parents’ house in wherever it is that you live?

Yes, you are among the founding fathers of Club Introvert, but you have got to put some of what you are about out there, where it can be seen and where it matters.

No need to oversell, but also sometimes bare minimum will not do. Effective enough to get you a considerable number of eyeballs and in the right rooms is what matters most. If you cannot for the life of you get yourself to step out of your skin to do it, hire somebody to do it on your behalf.

Peruth Chemutai seems to me like the doer kind, but she is not busy running marathons inside a cave in Kapchorwa, she dared to step out, tripping and all included.