Steven Keddi set out to make the world a better place

At one month, Steven Eric Keddi Azulubar lost his mother in 1986 and with his two-year-old sister, they were adopted by their grandmother, Loy Seta Namaliri. Misfortune befell the family again. Keddi’s grandfather, who was their breadwinner, passed on in 1993. The family left Entebbe and relocated to Nabulimajala Village in Kibuku District.

“I grew up under the care of my grandmother and lived and experienced poverty in its full regalia. My grandmother used to work in people’s gardens to put food on the table. At the age of 10, I started working in people’s farms to pay my school fees,” says Keddi.

Soon, he was sent to his father in Namuswata village, Petete Town Council, Butebo District. His father was not only poor but also polygamous. And here, he worked in stone quarries for his school fees.

“I would crush bigger stones into aggregate stones and take them to my school, Butebo Secondary School in exchange for school fees,” he says.

Despite the abject poverty that Keddi was living in, he remained hopeful, full of life and even shared the little he had with those in need.

“I am naturally generous, and I am thankful to God for that blessing. I am what I am because of giving a helping hand to those in need. The favour I have received from helping others cannot be underestimated in my life’s journey,” he says.

Keddi Foundation team visit to Buwuma Primary School in Namisindwa District. Other than the donation of scholastic materials, they also reroofed a classrom block whose roof had been blown away by wind. PHOTO/OWEN WAGABAZA

Indeed, Keddi’s first ticket to Kampala was a reward for saving someone’s life.

“An old woman had migrated to our village but she used to live alone. One day, she fell sick and had no help. The villagers said, ‘Namuteso is going to die, she is rotting in the house’ but they were not helping. I was in Senior Four then,” he recounts.

“I went to Namuteso’s house. I found her covered in excreta and on the brink of death. I cleaned her, put her on a wheelbarrow and took her to a nearby clinic. I paid her bill using my savings from selling stones. Within two weeks, the elderly woman was back on her feet,” he says.

The old woman gave Keddi a phone contact of her only child, a daughter who was living in Entebbe.

“I called to inform her of her mother’s sickness. She immediately travelled. Namuteso narrated what I had done to save her life which impressed the daughter. To appreciate me, she offered to bring me to Kampala after my Senior Four exams,” says Keddi, fondly called ‘Honourable’ by his confidants.

“After my exams, the woman sent fare and I was on the next bus to Kampala. Probably, had I not helped, I would still be there,” he adds.

Relentless favour

As a born-again Christian who received salvation in 2000, the life Keddi found in Entebbe did not meet his expectations.

“The woman lived in a ghetto in Kitoro, Entebbe, where she run a bar at her house,” Keddi recollects.

Fortunately for him, in the neighbourhood was a Pentecostal church whose prayer time voices endeared him. This would become his home after Bishop John Okware of Entebbe Christian Centre allowed him to sleep there.

“At the church, other than cleaning, I looked for odd jobs from church members, especially soldiers’ wives who had gardens to till. Payment took forever, but I soldiered on to make ends meet,” he says.

It was around this time that one of the church members who was working as a cleaner at the airport resigned to further his education. He had, however, been given an opportunity to find a replacement of his choice. He came to church and informed Bishop Okware about the opportunity.

“I was recommended for the slot. For the first time in two years since leaving the village, I was able to get a salaried job,” he says.

Steven Keddi. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

At the airport, Keddi gave the job his all.

Chance for Qatar life

One day while at work, Keddi saw a woman crying. Distressed because she was about to miss her flight, Keddi offered to help. He called his networks at the airport and the woman was allowed to board. Excited and relieved, she left him with a note that bore her email address, and requested that he contacts her as soon as possible.

“I kept the chit in my shirt pocket but forgot about it until a week later when I was doing my laundry. I went to the nearby café and sent an email, which she replied almost instantly. She promised to get me a job with Qatar Airways,” he recollects, adding that she paid all his prerequisite fees.

“A few weeks later, I left for Qatar Airways in Qatar. As a passenger service assistant, I was tasked with ensuring that passengers and their luggage are in the right place, dealing with delayed or missed flights, directing passengers from security to departures among others. God’s favour was following me,” says Keddi.

In Qatar, the passenger assistant was given a fully furnished house and his bosses had a special liking for his work ethic. Three years down, Keddi had some savings and wanted to invest in Uganda. After wide consultations, he took a big loan and requested for a one-month leave. He had planned to buy land, erect a commercial building and on it open a supermarket. However, a trusted old friend had other ideas. He convinced him to join the gold dealing business.

“I invested my money in gold. When I tried to sell the gold in Dubai, I was told that it was fake. I was detained for one month,” he recounts. When he was arrested at the airport, he informed the authorities in Dubai that he was an employee of Qatar Airways. The Dubai police corroborated the information and Keddi was indeed an employee and on leave. However, his contract was immediately terminated and visa cancelled because they do not hire people with criminal records.

“Deported to Uganda with nothing, I lost my job and savings in a blink of an eye,” Keddi relates.

After month-long investigations, it was concluded that he was a victim who had been duped. Thus, his loan written off.

Breaking point?

Back home, Keddi ventured in selling sweets and chocolate, and after a year of dealing in sweets, a friend once again introduced him to the precious minerals business. Going by what he had gone through, he detested such kinds of businesses, but after days of deep thought and meditation, he agreed to give it another shot. This time as a broker.

Keddi Foundation donates an assortment of goods to Bududa landslide victims. PHOTO/COURTESY

Keddi says, brokerage is not capital intensive. One has to get potential sellers and buyers of the mineral in question and is paid by commission.

“And working as a broker enabled me to attain invaluable experience in the industry, meet the right people and most importantly gain the much-needed knowledge to distinguish fake from genuine minerals. And over time, I have been able to build capacity to buy and sell my own minerals,”

Setting up a foundation

In 2022, he founded Keddi Foundation as an engine to make the world a better place.

“From my humble background, I know what it means to be needy,” says Keddi who recently gifted his grandmother with a brand new car as an appreciation for her sacrifice.

“We are created for two purposes, to serve God and humanity. And trust me, if everyone had the madness for doing good, there would not be any misery in the world,” Keddi says.

“If someone wants to do good, they will, whether they have a billion or just one dollar. In whatever good you do, you are lending God and the payback is always enormous. I am a living testimony,” Keddi adds.

Charles Mutaasa Kafeero, the foundation’s country coordinator, says the organisation is focused on putting smiles on people’s faces through education, disaster relief, health, community skilling, water and sanitation as well as fighting poverty, diseases and inequity.

Recently, Henry Kizito, 15, was a recipient of Shs35m for a heart operation. Once living in the shadow of death, Kizito’s life has been restored and is now full of hope. “I want to be a doctor so that I can work on heart patients for free,” says Kizito.

Keddi is married to Anna Kwagala and they are blessed with children

Indeed, lives have since been touched, and changed for the better through the Keddi Foundation. Schools have been renovated, ambulances donated, disaster victims supported and youths are being equipped with vocational skills.