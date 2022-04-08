Stop annoying customers

The following groups of people, please gather outside the deputy head’s office for your punishment.

1. Internet providers who do not provide you with internet

If an internet provider does not actually provide you with internet, then what are they providing? My husband is an unfortunate victim of this. He bought a line from one telecom company claiming that they have the lowest internet rates. That is true. However, what they did not disclose was that their internet connectivity is so poor that it can only be accessed for about 10 minutes of the day, when the wind blows in a favourable direction. After that, forget about it! The lesson here: cheap is expensive (the same applies to potential spouses, now you know).

2. Service people who do not want to give you service

Recently, I needed to withdraw money from a mobile money agent somewhere in the CBD. The person who was available to serve me looked as if she had been woken up, electrocuted, immersed in a tank of cold water then made to run to the shop without any breakfast. She served me slowly and reluctantly and I promised myself never to return there. Why not pretend to be human, for just a few minutes?

3. Salespeople who know nothing about their products

I truly do not understand the value of having staff in a shop who know nothing about what they are selling, even when the products they are selling are quite technical. The worst thing is that the ones who know nothing do not even care that they know nothing. They get uncomfortable when asked questions about the products they are selling, or give strange answers like “Ehhhhhh...just read the description on the box. It will tell you.” Surely!

And then the owners of these shops sit down and start lamenting that their businesses are not doing well. How can they, when the staff act like tourists who wandered in from the street to look for a comfortable place to sit?

Now that your sins have been enumerated, please enter the office one by one to receive five strokes of the cane each. Next time, do better!

