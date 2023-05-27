Stuart Mutebi’s many firsts and shattered dreams

Stuart Mutebi Kiwanuka, Muzzukulu wa Gabunga is how the fallen legend signed in and out of his sports presentations, rich in detail and in an infectious voice that wowed millions of Ugandans over decades.

The stardom he missed on the pitch he got it in the studio, changing sports commentary with zeal, creativity, humility and love for others.

Mark Ssali—a legend—said Stuart, as his fans called him, “was true to the profession, to his ethics and values, throughout his long career. An icon and legend, always.”

First goal commentary

Yet journalism was never Mutebi’s dream. Until 1993, Radio Uganda was the only local radio, with only three 30-minute sports programmes a week: one in Luganda, another in English and one in Swahili. District sports officers gather results from their districts where journalists pick them from. Some shrewd officers could pay “something” for their stuff to appear on the radio or in the papers: Ngabo, Weekly Topic, The Monitor, and Uganda Times (New Vision).

Mutebi was puzzled how rural teams such as Ssezibwa, Bujuuko, got the media coverage unlike Cubs.

“So after the matches, I started gathering results of football, got the boxing results at the MTN Arena, then rugby ones from Kyadondo and took them to Radio Uganda,” he said.

“I instantly impressed Mzee Fred Musisi, the head of the sports programme.”

Imagination and aiming for the best set him apart. He admired BBC, DW, and Voice of America commentators; how they relayed a goal moment live. He wanted to try it. His bosses bought the idea and gave him the equipment, showed him how to use it on the pitch but he had to cater for his transport bills and buy battery cells.

With the gadget, the following weekend at Nakivubo, Mutebi explored. He got the players and coaches and,he added the “gooaaal” moment. “When Mzee Musisi played it on radio, everyone was amazed. Charles Byekwaso, the head of sports, told him, “this was a show like no other.”

It was the first time Radio Uganda had relayed a goal moment to its audience. A gem had been unearthed.

These boys

Mutebi fetched the results with the excitement of a teenage couple ahead of its first date. To his shock, only few were used. A senior staff, who was seen dumping Mutebi’s results in the trash bin, was relegated to let the new boy roam.

When Siraj Kalyango, another rookie, did the ‘Stuart thing’ in Swahili, the old guard envied the new boys and some were fired for lacking creativity.

“Amid that tension we started hiding, fearing the worst,” Mutebi recalled.

Venancio Ssenoga admired Mutebi’s unique voice and zeal. He took him to help him in his programme Agafa Mu Bwengula, which specialised in space science.

Mutebi read the listeners’ questions and Ssenoga answered.

Playing for the Cubs, gathering results and voices from different venues and helping at his brother’s shop downtown, was too much. “But I loved it all.”

Defecting to CBS

While Byekwaso and David Matovu did the commentary, Mutebi did the halftime analysis. Soon, he stood out among Luganda football commentators.

While undergoing hands-on training, Mutebi soon became Sports Presenter of the Year, beating his boss Musisi, while their show was the best sports programme of the year in the awards organised by the Ministry of Information. All this, he did for free. Just when Radio Uganda thought of giving him the first contract, Peter Ssematimba poached him to 88.8 CBS FM in 1996.

The decision took him three months to make, as he attended a Commonwealth Broadcasting Association training.

“I didn’t tell my bosses, otherwise they wouldn’t have let me go.”

By then drama actors Abby Mukiibi and Kato Lubwama, had launched Kaliisoliiso W’emizannyo, a morning show that fused sports and humour. But they needed someone like Mutebi with legit sports content.

Like any new player, CBS set a furious pace. As Radio Uganda stuck to their weekly sports programme, Mutebi traversed pitches and made updates in Mulindwa Muwonge’s Amata Agatafa midmorning and thrice in Nina Phylis Wamala’s Township Tunes. They emerged as sports radio of the year.

First phone commentary

Boasting an Outside Broadcasting Van, Radio Uganda was ready for the 1997 Bika Football Championship. But CBS, Buganda’s official broadcaster, was still fidgeting.

“Can’t we broadcast using a cell phone,” Mutebi suggested, though he did not own a phone. “It didn’t make sense until we tested it.”

Mutebi used programmes director Daudi Ochieng’s phone in Bulange backyard, to call Toplex Makanga from the 89.2FM studios. “It was very clear.” The following day Mutebi relayed the opening ceremony, commissioned by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and the match live from Nakivubo on the phone. This surprised the Radio Uganda crew. But his Shs20,000 airtime ran out. He and Makanga, in the studios, panicked. Buying, scratching the airtime card and loading took minutes.

Stuart Mutebi (L) with his Kaliisoliiso crew of Kato Lubwama (C) and Abbey Mukiibi. Photo | Courtesy

Next time, to avoid that drama, Makanga called Mutebi from the studio. And at the end of the tournament, everyone commended CBS for the ingenuity and good coverage of the event.

Mutebi’s token was a Sony Ericsson, his first cell phone. And since then, live phone commentary became a norm, even in matches abroad.

“While interviewing rally drivers Karim Hirji, Gerald Kidhu, Chipper Adams, I put the phone by the exhaust pipe to catch that noise,” Mutebi said.

Radio Simba launched with the 1998 World Cup and their unorthodox commentary tested CBS. Still, Mutebi won the sports presenter of the year award.

Saving a stunted project

In 1997, 89.2 FM had failed to attract the Lusoga, Iteso audiences it was meant for.

Ssematimba rejected Mutebi’s idea of a Luganda show. He thought it required new staff which was not in the company plan.

But Mutebi, who was doing Eriiso ly’Emizannyo on 88.8 FM, every evening, volunteered to start Akaati k’Emizannyo at no extra pay. He hosted sports personalities on Monday and Wednesday nights, and trained Mukiibi to help him on Tuesdays and Thursday. On Friday, they hosted journalists Hassan Badru Zziwa, (Observer) and Fred Musisi Kiyingi (The Monitor).

Soon, Muwonge brought Kkiriza oba Gaana, a 7-9pm political show, while Owen Kibenge and Sophia Nangobi, brought Mulengera Express, early morning. Such programmes propelled 89.2 from a nonstarter to a hit station, to date.

Forced out of CBS

Mutebi said that no job ever paid him as good as CBS. Shs500,000 per month was handsome when the dollar cost Shs1,000.

“But I earned even more from advertising for Ever Fresh, Bulemeezi Farm Enterprises, Nile Breweries, etc.” But things changed in early 2002 when Ssematimba launched Super FM, a rival station one hill away from CBS. Mutebi debunked the popular belief that he quit CBS to join his friend Ssematimba. “I never quit CBS, my bosses forced me out, fearing that if I stayed at CBS I could leak the company secrets to Super FM.”

Still contracted, Mutebi endured frustrations until his bosses hired people to take over his roles.

“I left with a heavy heart and I was determined to show CBS that firing me was a big mistake.”

Enter the Premier League

The 2002 World Cup was a perfect test for the Super Sports team that became the first Ugandan radio crew to relay the English Premier League, the Uefa Champions League and the Uefa Cup (Europa League). Mutebi and Francis Kyeyune, poached from Radio Simba, specialised in commentary with humour, sound effects that imitated a stadium ambience, while Ruben Luyombo, who joined in 2003, provided near-perfect match analysis.

Adding the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1, made Super FM the first choice for football fans in taxis, at boda-boda stages, markets, shops, salons, video halls even when rivals tried to copy.

Abdul-Karim Kabiswa, the man who made me a barber, always wondered how Mutebi and colleagues commentated more than four matches simultaneously.

“We had only two TV sets but we were always on the remote control, switching channels. Luckily, we caught most key moments: free-kicks, penalties, red cards, attacks, goals, misses, in different matches in real time,” Mutebi explained. That kept the listeners glued giving the station an edge.

Ekijjulo Ky’emizannyo

Around 2008, Mutebi and Paul Kimbugwe launched Ekijjulo Ky’emizannyo, (sports dish), on Nbs TV, the first Luganda sports TV show, where they hosted sports personalities and reviewed and previewed events on Monday and Friday nights. An instant hit, it matched WBS TV’s Sport On by Mark Ssali, Allan Ssekamatte and Joseph Kabuleta but later died, due to what Mutebi called “unnecessary interference from management.”

The player

Mutebi was among the pioneers of City Cubs, KCCA FC’s feeder club in the early 1980s coached by George Mukasa.

Moses Lumala, later a rally driver, was nicknamed Burruchaga, after Argentina’s 1986 World Cup winner, for his big hair.

Most boys came from Mengo Senior School, Kibuli SS, Old Kampala SS. Mutebi was from Namirembe Secondary School.

They dreamt of lifting the Cubs from the third tier to the top flight and playing for the senior team. It almost happened when the Cubs were promoted to the First Division, but manager Jaberi Bidandi Ssali told them they could not play in the same league as KCC, which they were supposed to feed.

Earlier on the boys had been summoned to the national junior team, ahead of an U17 tournament but the start of the 1981 NRA bush war ruined the plans.

He also represented Namirembe SS in the schools boxing championship and, he told me, Kampala Boxing Club nearly signed him, though he chose football.

But when fellow cubs such as Yusuf Ssonko and lions like Jimmy Kirunda, Coach Mukasa and joined rivals SC Villa in 1982; then John Tebusweke and Jimmy Ssekandi joined Express FC, Mutebi got discouraged.

He stayed, later wandering into journalism, an uncharted territory that would shape his legacy, and endear him to many through his authentic reporting and commentary, in that lovely voice.

Painful exit

To Mutebi, Super FM felt like home. He and Ssematimba dreamt of leveraging the brand: establishing Super Towers, Super Transport Company, etc. But all failed.

“If I wasn’t at the station, I would be upcountry checking on the radio’s masts, engaging fans clubs, etc. I’m so disappointed.”

But in early 2017, after 15 years of dedicated service Mutebi, Kyeyune, Luyombo, Charles Bwanika Ssensuwa, Muwonge and others quit, citing nonpayment and unfulfilled promises.

They found refuge at Star FM, an offshoot of UBC, where Mutebi had started. They replicated their stuff; Mutebi even hosted the health talk show every Saturday, until illness muted him in 2021. They have raised Star to some height. But broken hearts love cautiously.

Never stopped learning

Mutebi said know-who in the job market and poor pay have killed media talent, despite countless media stations.

Mutebi disliked today’s journalists who never want to improve. Even when he was at Super, Andrew Patrick Luwandagga (RIP), could send him feedback on where to improve: names, intonation, etc. Mutebi, 61, succumbed to stroke. He is survived by a wife and children.

Favourites

Mutebi’s favourite athletes Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi; Michael Phelps, Floyd Mayweather and Phillip Omondi.

Among journalists, he chose Charles Onyango Obbo (Monitor) and Luwandagga, Danny Kyazze, Ssenoga—his Radio Uganda mentors.

Briefly