Stuffed chicken wings

Traditionally a good sports bar needs the following three items: Beer on tap , a huge flat screen television on the wall and a menu that offers Buffalo wings.

In America chicken wings can be found at almost every Super Bowl party and barbecue outing in the country, and they are the favourite excuse of businessmen who want to visit Hooters.

However, these greasy, finger-staining bar-food staple are only 60 years old. Two years after Uganda’s independence is when they made their debut on the American culinary scene. But how did the spicy snack come about? And why is it served with celery?

There are at least two different versions of the Buffalo wing’s origin, although they contain the same basic facts. The first plate of wings was served in 1964 at a family-owned establishment in Buffalo called the Anchor Bar. The wings were the brainchild of Teressa Bellissimo, who covered them in her own special sauce and served them with a side of blue cheese and celery because that’s what she had available. Except for the occasional naysayer who claims to be the true inventor, these facts are reasonably undisputed. The rest of the story is anybody’s guess.

In 1980, Teressa Bellissimo’s husband, Frank, told the New Yorker that the wings had been invented out of necessity; the bar had accidentally received a shipment of wings (instead of other chicken parts) and didn’t know what to do with them. However, Bellissimo’s son, Dominic, disputed his father’s story.

Dominic claimed that the wings were an impromptu midnight snack Teressa created on his request; he had been drinking with friends and asked his mother to whip up something for them to eat. The stories don’t necessarily contradict each other — perhaps Teressa decided to serve her son some of the extra chicken wings from the mistaken shipment — but all three Bellissimo family members have since passed away, so it’s impossible to verify which version is correct.

Proper Buffalo wings should be snapped in half so that they resemble tiny drumsticks rather than their original, harder-to-eat akimbo shape. They are then deep fried without any coating or breading, after which they are slathered in that zesty bright orange sauce — a combination of melted butter, hot sauce and red pepper — that coats your fingers and somehow manages to get all over your clothes no matter how many napkins you use.

For many years, the wings were a regional food found only in New York and surrounding areas. Nevertheless, something that scrumptious can’t be kept a secret forever and by the mid-1980s Buffalo wings had spread all over the country and to this day they remain favorites the world over including here in Uganda.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 6 to 8

4 large chicken wings

Lean minced pork though you can use minced beef

100g cooked and peeled prawns, chopped

6 spring onions, finely chopped

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

1 knob smallish fresh ginger root

6 cilantro roots, chopped

4 tablespoons fish sauce

Freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Rice flour for coating

Dipping sauce

METHOD:

1.Bend wind joints backwards against joint. Using a small sharp knife or kitchen scissors, cut around top of the bone that attaches wing to chicken body and using the blade of a knife, scrape down length of first bone, turning the skin back over the unboned portion. Break the bone free at the joint.

2.Ease the skin over the joint and detach from the flesh and bone. Working down the next adjacent bones, scrape off the flesh and skin taking care not to puncture the skin. Break the bones free at the joint, leaving the end section.

3.Chop the chicken flesh from the wings. Make up to 350g

4. With pork or beef, if necessary. Place the chicken and pork, if used, in bowl and thoroughly mix together with prawns and the spring onions. Divide between the chicken wings and set aside.

5.Using a pestle and mortar, pound together the garlic and ginger root and fresh cilantro. Stir in the fish sauce and a generous amount of fresh black pepper. Pour over the chicken wings, stirring them to coat with the mixture and then set aside for at least 30 minutes.

6.Heat the oil in a wok to 180C (350C) and then remove the chicken wings from the bowl before tossing in the rice flour making sure that you completely coat the wings. Add a couple at a time to the oil and deep fry for about 3 to 4 minutes until they are nicely browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to an absorbent kitchen paper towel to allow them to drain. Serve with the dipping sauce and garnish with lettuce leaves.

Dipping Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 6 – 8

16 tablespoons tamarind water

1 teaspoon crushed palm sugar

4 drops fish sauce

1 teaspoon very finely chopped spring onions

1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh red chili (optional)

METHOD:

1.In a small saucepan, gently heat the tamarind water and sugar until the latter becomes dissolved.