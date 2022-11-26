Style at the World Cup

Turn up in style. The World Cup opened in Qatar last Sunday with the hosts losing to Ecuador. Twenty four matches have since been played todate. Aside from footballing activities, the other thing that captured the attention of the world is the dress code at the tournament. With Qatar’s culture and religion, there are some rules that attendees have to follow in order to avoid problems with the law. Isaac Ssejjombwe brings you who wore what to the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

David Beckham

One of the world’s fashion icons, former England footballer and Captain David Beckham donned a fitting suit, white shirt and brown tie. He is surely taking the Qatar ambassadorial role seriously.

Jeon Jung-Kook

He stood out in Rhinestone-baroque bomber jacket, cotton cargo pants, black lug boots and most people considered him a Michael Jackson of the evening.

Jung-Kook made history as the first Korean artiste to perform at the Fifa World Cup opening ceremony and his performance was stunning with Fahad Al Kubaisi, singing the song “Dreamers,” produced by the famous Moroccan singer, songwriter, and producer RedOne.

Ghanim al-Muftah

The 20-year-old Qatari YouTuber and philanthropist not to deviate from the Qatari culture, was dressed in a white thobe and a cream gutra (a loose headdress) held on by a black rope known as the agal. Ghanim well- represented the Qatari men.

Morgan Freeman

Despite his favourite colour being blue, actor Morgan Freeman graced the World Cup in a brown suit with leather-like purple outlines on the jacket and oversized black sneakers.

He was a host and curtain-raiser of the opening ceremony. One could not miss the 85-year-old’s beige compression glove which he has been wearing since paralysing his left hand in a car crash 14 years ago.

Code