Surviving suicide.: To live or not to live wasn’t even a question

It is said that people start dealing with their baggage the moment they start talking about it.

That’s when they will go for rehabilitation or seek other forms of help.

Faith Agumya Jemimah, however, is not only talking about her experience; she wrote a book.

Her book, To Live or Not to Live, gives insight on how to prevent family members, friends, spouses, or neighbours from giving in to the suicide struggle.

But there is a bigger story Agumya offers outside her struggles—the prequel to the struggle.

Agumya is a team leader for the Kwa Imani Community, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and specifically suicide prevention. She works with young people ages 10 to 32 years.

September is generally regarded as a mental health awareness month. During this time, various organisations and individuals come together to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote understanding and support for those affected. It is an opportunity to educate the public about the importance of mental well-being and advocate for improved access to mental health resources.

In the same breath, podcaster and lawyer Anne Marie Nabuguzi Kiwanuka has been at it throughout the month with her mental health niche podcast, Hashtime With Nabuguzi Kiwanuka. Hosting different people who deliberate spreading awareness about mental health.

The beginning

This is an excerpt from the interview. Agumya’s story came shortly after her book launch.

Faith Agumya joined by her mother and Miria Matembe at the launch of her book. PHOTO/COURTESY



During the podcast, she says before Kwa Imani Community, she had a similar initiative but targeted people in eastern Uganda.

“Back in the day, I did not have to think hard about a project; I knew what I had to do; I loved loving people reaching out; it was easy. But coming to this space challenged me a lot; I had to be vulnerable, which I did not know how to do. I used to mask myself and go to strangers who had no idea what I was going through.

Coming to this space, I had to be authentically myself, which I had never been before, but then I realised I was not alone; there were many people going through this. I figured out, How about I create a community of people who can rely on each other and who don’t have to first open up for someone to know something is up?” she says.

It has been a year since Agumya learnt how to be vulnerable and says she was afraid of getting herself in that space because she did not know how people would react because, “growing up, I used to see people treat people a certain way because of what they could offer. So, I did not want people to see my weak points. I cannot allow others to see my ebb and flow; I must always be at my best. So, coming out was really scary, like, Would people accept a person who is just learning about themselves?”

And she had reasons to; she had tried opening up about her struggles, but had seen most of the people she opened up to leave.

Agumya started paying attention to mental health in 2018. At the time, she says she had been struggling with things and did not really know what to do.

“We are conditioned for so long that we forget that there are facts to these things. I started thinking I was being bewitched. Nothing in my life was making me happy; I was a very sad person. Someone would crack a joke, and I could not laugh or smile. I thought someone wanted me to stay this way,” she recalls.

For nine years, Agumya says she was unhappy. Nine years.

Turning point

Agumya says she lost her father at 11, the only person she had truthfully talked to. Since she had spent a lot of time with him, Agumya was somewhat detached from her mother; “I knew she worked somewhere in town and knew one of her names.”

“My dad had worked so hard to get where he got; he always took me everywhere, to meetings; he used to tell me there is no place you cannot belong. Because of his words, I knew I could not settle for less. When he passed, I was confused,” she says.

Faith Agumya says life was never the same after her father’s passing. PHOTO/COURTESY

This was almost her turning point; her father’s burial, she says, was like a get-together. People made promises to her mother about supporting children.

“But seeing how people avoided her phone calls after that, my mother being insulted before us, it affected us,” she says.

At that time, she could remember her father telling her that she needed to work so hard because people always want you at your best.

“So, I just zoned out the part of me that was caring.”

Of course, things got harder when her mother lost her job; with little going on in their lives, relatives partly gave up on them, sidelining them from events and celebrations.

The thought that everyone had deserted them, even when her father had been a man of the people, devastated her and, in the same way, robbed them of their self-esteem.

They understood that unless they made something out of themselves, which drew them in more. They could be at home simply watch TV.

“My mother wanted to have people around us, but their presence at times made things worse. Whatever I did, any chance I got, I would be away from home. After Senior Six, my family would see me once or twice a year. I would look for volunteer opportunities, and I would always want those that were really far away. Take me to Nakapiripirit; those places without facilities, I would come back and go somewhere else,” she says.

Seclusion

At times, Agumya says she would travel wondering why the car she was in was not crushing or getting attacked.

For Agumya, to live or not to live was not the question. Yet she did receive love, though at times, the interpretation of the act could easily be misunderstood. For instance, she remembers a time her friends during A-Level at St Lawrence came together and collected her tuition, which was a good gesture.

On her side, however, it still affected her; she felt needy and a burden to everyone.

Because of the good gesture, she felt the need to make friends with everyone: “I could show up for anyone at any time, even if I had to get on a bus for it.”

Just like that, she had many friends but wasn’t really in their lives.

The need to love or be loved, of course, affected a number of decisions Agumya made at the time. For example, when she chose to stay in an abusive relationship where she was constantly reminded she wasn’t worthy.

“He would beat me up, saying that I’m getting attention from men, yet I wasn’t beautiful, and I always thought it was my fault,” she says.

Then, he started telling her she did not deserve to live; she took all this in and believed his words. When she left him and later learnt she was expecting his child, she took all the wrong medication to ensure she and the baby died. But they lived.

Faith Angumya poses for a photo in Kampala.

Though, at the time, a friend who had confided in her about his mental struggles passed on, suddenly plugging her into yet another abyss.This time, however, there was a will to live.

In the 93-page book, she writes that escaping the depths of that abyss was a formidable challenge, but she knew she had to do it for her mother, her siblings, her daughter, and a departed friend.