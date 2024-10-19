Suubi Namubiru: Ballerina turned singer

Suubi Namubiru describes herself as God’s child. She has three sisters and they live with their parents. She loves writing songs and journalling.

“Since primary school, I do not like people being mean to others. Thus, I enjoy speaking for those who are being mistreated,” Namubiru says adding that she believes God has used her boldness to reach people with His message through music.

The start of singing

She was a ballerina before starting music. During the children’s Christmas productions, Namubiru was auditioning to dance, but one of the trainers asked her to audition to sing.

The nine-year-old wondered why she had to sing yet she was a dancer.

“I auditioned to sing and ended up with three songs that I was singing. I was so confused, and I asked the trainers if I could still dance. They replied saying they had chosen me to sing, not to dance,” she recounts her beginnings.

What inspires her lyrics

Namubiru says God gave her lyrics.

For example, her song Fortress, which she released a year ago, “I was in my room at university, and I heard a melody in my heart that I had to work on that God had given me. I got my notebook and invited him into the process of writing the song and finishing it.”

“He gave me the words and I was writing them; the lyrics changed slightly from when they were written.

In the song All Knowing God, her sister wrote poems every day for some time at the time Namubiru had been going through difficulties and it was an emotional time.

“I talked to my sister, and she gave me her poem and told me to write a song out of it. The words of the poem are the lyrics of the song with slight changes,” she relates adding that she wants to be true to God’s Word, not her emotions.

Highest moments

The process of working with a friend on a song. The two would meet up and work together. Namubiru found it amazing how her friend was as talented as herself.

“When I was releasing my song, All Knowing God I called my friends, and we had a release party. The process of releasing the song was not easy,” Namubiru recollects.

“So, when it was finally released, I was so happy and amazed by what God had done.

Seeing the people that were part of the process all together celebrating together was so nice and beautiful.

According to her YouTube page, All Knowing God, the official lyric video was released on September 30, 2022 and it has so far garnered more than 4,000 views. It is said to be Suubi’s first single and an inspirational song which praises God for being enough even when the tide is high. With her lulling voice, the song is predominated by the strumming of an acoustic guitar which makes it calming.

A further look at YouTube Suubi’s page has 638 subscribers and she features on different thumbnails doing different song covers including Way Maker by Leeland, Brooke Ligertwood’s Nineveh, and Hillsong’s Desert Song.

Namubiru features as a leader singer in the EP Refuge by Worship Hub UG which premiered on August 2. The song is a token of gratitude to God for the protection through the Covid pandemic.

For the budding singer, not all was rosy, she recounts her lowest moment as when she was going to sing the vocals of All Knowing God.

“I woke up with a sore throat went to the studio and told the producer. However, I still managed to sing,” Namubiru says continuing that, “It puzzled me that I had a sore throat on that day yet I was very fine on the previous day.”

Much as singing is not her full-time job, Namubiru believes it is a ministry for the glory of God. And she says the more her music grows, the more she will give it more of her time.

What has kept her going?

What keeps Namubiru going during difficult seasons is knowing that the music she sings is not for self-appraisal but for service to God’s kingdom.

“God did not make us like robots who He uses. He gave us free will that enables us to choose. At the end of the day, the music is not about me, no matter how I am feeling. If I commit to do something I am going to show up and do what God has instructed me to do.”

Role models

Namubiru looks up to Jackie Ogwal who is an amazing person on and offstage. Internationally, Brooke Ligertwood because “The lyrics in her songs are doctrinally sound and well-thought through. I believe she takes time while writing her music. And, I cannot forget to mention Cece Winans whose composure is to die for.

Advice

The young musician says do not force music because the stage is a very deceptive place.

“Be sure that God wants you to be there. Stay close to Jesus Christ always. It is easy to forget the principles of Christian living because of the stage and quick audience validation.”