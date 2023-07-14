Sweetly defined to tickle your buds

Doubtless thousands of people drive along Gayaza road every day and yet not many know of a wonderful gem of a restaurant which has been around for about two years. I too confess to being guilty of never having paid a visit to this place.

Let alone known about it until last Sunday. The event to which we were invited was a Mexican brunch held at Sweetly Defined Restaurant located at the Akamwesi Shopping Mall in Kyebando.

Apparently every second Sunday of the month, the restaurant features an elaborate spread from different cuisines of the world. In the past they have had Italian, Indian to mention just a couple and the next one I am told will be Greek.

When someone speaks of ‘authentic Mexican food,’ the first thing that comes to mind are nachos, cheese laden quesadillas, chicken and beef tacos. Unfortunately, despite their popularity, to a true Mexican these foods aren’t a good representation of the traditional Mexican dishes.

In the time honored traditional way, Mexican food is a little simpler that we perceive. Take flour tortillas as an example, these are often done with soft tortillas and often time cheese tacos not overflow with cheese.

While in the America and Europe, chicken or beef tacos are a popular item, in Mexico chicken is used to make stews, soups and tamales.

Mexicans love to eat tacos campechano that are made with chicharron, steak, tomato sauce, morita sauce onions and cilantro.

In Mexico the most popular kind of quesadilla may be the one made with flour tortilla, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and Monterey jack cheese, in truth there are many varieties in Mexico. Quesadillas may be with organic blue corn tortillas, squash blossoms, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco and summer squash.

Americans and Europeans have this belief that Mexican food is always full of all manner of ingredients which is a false notion. Mexicans keep dishes simple so as to savor the freshness and interplay of all the different salsas, sauces not to mention the simplicity of bans, berries and fresh fruits. Another big misconception is that Mexican food must always be hot and spicy. Perish the thought! Despite the fact that there are over 64 different types of peppers in Mexico, these form part of the overall finished product.

It is the ingredients that give the food flavor in combination with the peppers

Springfield Location

Thanks to the well laid out and diversified buffet we were able to sample tacos, enchiladas, Mexican rice, guacamole, chicken mole, chili Colorado (a popular Mexican stew), burritos, taco bell pizzas, Mexican roasted potatoes, etc.

The setting is elegant and appealing with high end chafing dishes that are well heated no matter how late the hour. The service is on the money with a wonderful air of esprit de corps among the staff giving the place an added fillip.

Ms Samantha Aklello, busy as a bee, is the irrepressible and charming marketing coordinator who is more than cut out for her role! She dotingly sees to it that all the guests are properly and well looked after, engaging with the diners to find out if all is well.

My, my where does she get all that energy! All in all, the Mexican Buffet certainly lived up to its billing while at the same time giving those folks who had never had a chance to taste this wonderful cuisine a chance to do so from an eclectic buffet from which to choose.

Today we can trace the history of Mexican food through the genesis of the many cultures that form the Mexico of today. It goes without saying that the history of Mexican food is as diversified as the myriad flavors of which it is defined and loved. Today when we speak of food we are looking at an entire experience that constitutes more than just a meal whereby behind every item on the menu there lies a story.

Over the years’ different cultures have had a marked influence in shaping the Mexican cuisine as we know it today with the genesis being from Mesoamerican, Spanish and the French Conquistadors are also to be credited for their contributions.

To be fair, long ago, way before the Mexico that we know of today, there lived the Mayan Indians and Aztecs who can rightly lay claim to being the founders of the cuisine. It is from them that they learnt the cooking methods as well as the use of the ingredients one can easily see traces of both cultures visibly seen in today’s modern day Mexican dishes.

Noticeably Mayan Indians included maize, beans and a host of other wild fruits and vegetables in their cooking while the Aztecs brought honey, chocolate, salts and chili peppers.

Influences of the Spanish

Spaniards introduced various meats including chicken, pork and beef and over time condiments such as garlic, ginger and onions made their way into the Mexican diet. We have to include wine, pasta and rice became staples and featured in their everyday meals.

When the Mexicans began to herd livestock such as cows, besides being an excellent source of protein, through value addition they came up with a number of products such as cheese, butter, yogurt, milk etc. Besides the Spaniards, the French should also be given credit, especially in the form of baked goods and other sweetbreads. Thanks to the Mesoamericans, today Mexican cuisine ranks with the very best.

If you go…

Our Rating: Not to be missed

The Place Sweetly Defined Restaurant

Address: Akamwesi Shopping Mall, Ground floor, Gayaza Road

The Space: A spacious mostly al fresco setting that is large, smart and comfortable

The Crowd: The middle class Ugandans who reside within the area and beyond

The menu: Mains: Chicken mole, Steak tortas, Chili Colorado, Taco bell pizza, Sides: Mexican rice, Enchiladas, Tacos al pastor, Frijoles, Roasted potatoes

The Bar: No spirits or beer though they serve wine, juice, soda, smoothies, etc.

The Damage: Shs60,000 per person including a soda and children under 12 Shs35,000

Sound level: Modern gospel and very discreet in the background

Parking: Abundant and very secure

Smoke free zone: Strictly enforced

If you go: Every second Sunday of the month

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time.