Taata Bobi's TikTok adventure and NUP diehard

When laughter blends with conviction and passion fuels purpose, you meet Frank Yiga Kakeeto, 68, fondly known as Taata Bobi. He nicknamed himself the “struggle father” of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the president of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, and has since become a social activist, entertainer, and devoted supporter of the opposition leader. With a strong presence both on TikTok and in his community, Yiga has carved out a unique space where humour meets activism.

Regardless of age, Yiga proves that life’s backdrop is never defined by years but by passion and purpose. From his social media platforms to on-the-ground community service, he continues to influence and inspire change through action and example. Yiga was born in Kajjansi on Entebbe Road, and he has been the chairperson of Butega Cell, Nsagu Ward, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District since 2014 to date. He his leadership has championed social service delivery and community growth.

Genesis of the ‘Taata Bobi’ name

Being a devoted Opposition supporter, Yiga says when Bobi Wine’s father died in 2015 and Bobi Wine’s decision to join politics as a Member of Parliament of Kyadondo East in 2017, inspired him to become the political father of Bobi Wine to bridge that gap. “When Kyagulanyi’s father passed away, I felt like fathering him in politics [he refers to it as ‘the struggle’] so that he does not feel lonely. I approached him with my idea and he accepted; that was the beginning of my popularity,” he explains. Taata Bobi adds that besides being Bobi Wine’s political father, he is also a great fan of his music, from the time he produced Akagoma, which motivates him to be hardworking and love his country.

Yiga’s TikTok adventure

In his 60s, Taata Bobi joined social media in 2017. He says he was stirred to embrace the new digital era of social media, particularly TikTok, which forced him to create his TikTok account. By close of this week, he had about 216,900 followers and 1,600,000 likes on the account named ‘Taata Bobi.’ “I saw the new generation of social media, and I decided to jump into it. I have gained a lot on social media, like friends ranging from women, men, and children all over the world. I have a large audience in Uganda, Canada, Dubai [United Arab Emirates], and Turkey. Wherever I go, people recognise me,” he stresses.

Despite gaining fame on social media, Yiga says he has also attracted praises from his audience, who sometimes gift him with several goodies, including money.

“Recently, when I was travelling back from Masaka, my fan gifted me Shs300,000 as a token of appreciation. He told me he had reserved Shs1m for me, so I am still demanding Shs700,000 from him. I did not know the person, but because of social media, I have gained social capital,” he recounts. Taata Bobi says he does not regret living a life on social media competing with his children and grandchildren for views. The family support, especially from his children and wife, keep him going, hence his consistency.

“My family does not have any problem with the videos that I post on social media. They instead motivate, encourage, and support me to put more effort in making more influential and entertaining videos for my online community,” he brags with a grin. He expresses his disappointment with people who misuse social media by attacking and abusing others, which he says is against the principles of humanity. He urges social media users to be hardworking and use social media constructively to avoid negative repercussions.

“We need to use constructive language. Before you are tempted to misbehave, first compare yourself with the person you are attacking; otherwise, to avoid being implicated by the legal framework, we need to maintain good language and spread positive messages to the people to create impact,” he advises. However, he believes social media content creators deserve a salary from government. “I request the government to start giving us a salary because we entertain stressed people, we motivate and encourage many people who could have ill intentions such as committing suicide because of mental health issues and frustration. When they watch our videos, they gain hope and comfort to live on.”

NUP political activism

Taata Bobi says he has been a member of the Opposition since his youthful stage, citing that in 2017, when Bobi Wine actively joined politics, it motivated him to also continue advocating for justice and equality on a bigger scale. From 2017, Taata Bobi started to spread messages of change. During the 2021 presidential campaigns, he was on Bobi Wine’s campaign trail.

To date, he actively participates in the activities of NUP physically and on social media.

“I am advocating for change for all Ugandans. I saw hope that we can manage change. I am fighting against arbitrary arrests and torture of our people, and we can achieve it,” he told our sister television, NTV, in an interview recently. Taata Bobi’s love for NUP is clearly reflected from his lifestyle and clothing to his red Japanese Mitsuoka Viewt car, which also contributes to his fame on social media. People praise him for being brave and his determination of the 'old living ‘reddish life’, just like his party.

“I love my red car from the bottom of my heart; whenever I don’t travel using my car, I don’t enjoy the journey that much. It is difficult for me now to travel by a taxi; my red car is my life,” he emphasises. He drove his car during the recent campaigns for Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola during the Kawempe North by-election.

“I drove my red car almost every day during the Nalukoola campaigns.”

Legacy of good deeds

Taata Bobi, who has been chairman of Butega Village for about 10 years, says his service has been characterised by the pillars of inclusivity regardless of one’s political ideologies. He highlights the free services he offered to his community by transporting pregnant mothers to hospital due to Covid-19 restrictions on public transport.

“I offered my car freely to transport the needy, sick, and pregnant mothers to different hospitals. I am proud that more than 300 babies were born under my assistance. In the same Covid-19 period, I also saved many youth from arrests by negotiating with the enforcement officers,” he recounts. Besides politics, Taata Bobi is focused on agriculture. “I grow maize, potatoes, beans, and tomatoes and eucalyptus trees for a living.

What others say

Mr Vicent Kakooza, popularly known as Ozil wa Bobi, the man behind most of Taata Bobi’s videos, says besides the comic persona on social media, Taata Bobi motivates many youth to become hardworking, responsible, and caring for a better future. “I address and treat him (Taata Bobi) like my father, friend, and brother. I remember during Covid-19 when we had lost hope, he motivated me to always be hardworking on the farm. I am what I am because of his wisdom,” Kakooza confesses. He adds: “In this era, people do what they like; what Taata Bobi does is part of what people want, and we always receive positive feedback.”



