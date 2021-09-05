Tadooba: A walk through stories inspired by soot

By George Katongole More by this Author

Richard Mayanja Weazher, 34, preferred to pursue art. It is something he was so passionate about yet he got only four points from the subject at A-Level. Yet after graduating from university in 2012, he was retained as a lecturer after the university realised his potential. He was the only one from his year that was retained.

Today, he is the founder of Tadooba Gallery which he created in 2017 to carve out a space for other artists. He had desired to create an art space but unknown to him, he was creating a tourist spot.

Over the years, he has used his exposure at some of the best art universities in the world and sold some of his treasured artworks. Over times, Mayanja has changed the way he thinks about art and spaces. He has since bought land in Nangwa in Mukono District, from here, he started a gallery and plans to build an art centre with the aim of preserving art and culture for future generations.

First experience

My visit to Mayanja’s gallery was an impromptu one. I had no appointment and had not known anyone from Tadooba prior. I had on numerous occasions seen a roadside signpost opposite Riley Packaging Industries in Mukono and had never paid any attention to what happens there.

One time though, in need of a tourism places to visit while in Mukono, a google search had landed me on places such as Sezibwa Falls, Lakeside Adentures, Koome Islands and on the same list, there was Tadooba Gallery.

That’s how I ended up at the gallery, which is about 1km from the main road in a tranquil rustic village of Nangwa in Mukono District, a place synonymous with stone quarrying by migrant workers.

On arrival, the place was seemingly empty though all doors were open. Minutes later, a young bare-footed man found us at what you would describe as a reception, he seemed to be looking for someone. Nevertheless, he led us to the administrator.

In many of such establishments, the staff are usually afraid of talking to the media thus the chances of leading a journalist to the proprietor are more than those of them doing the interview themselves. It was not different here.

The administrator offered to take me to the director, whom we found in one of the neatly built art residences.

After the tête-à-tête, the director expressed frustration about the media’s “little attention to visual art” accusing me and my colleagues of interviewing the same sources at every opportunity.

I painfully paid attention to his accusations, some of which were genuine and others misunderstood.

“Art generally is the representation of the people and their culture,” Mayanja briefed me as we embarked on our tour.

The art

He showed me spaces for planned future activities as he led me to a seven-roomed building, which until 2017, was someone’s home. I was amazed by the art pieces hanging all over including the corridors save for one room reserved for the administrator.

“All the works you see here are from other artists. None of them is mine,” he said.

Four paintings caught my eye, one was a radiant smiling child. The piece by an artist called Ntege, is yet to be exhibited. Twice, the exhibition has been called off because of Covid-19 since its completion in 2019.

But there was more to the picture; the medium of bringing it to life; Most artists use oil paints on canvas, this particular one blended chicken feathers neatly combining them to bring his creation of a laughing young boy to life. The radiance is enhanced by feathers that describe joy carefully sprinkled around the face.

The other by a female protégé depicts what parents, especially mothers, go through when they are teaching their children about independence. The tearful mother can be seen looking at her daughter holding her cheeks in a sombre reflective mood while the daughter ponders her future.

This is a common experience most parents face when their sons and daughters venture into the unknowns of university education where the journey to independence begins.

The urban challenge of plastic pollution is depicted in a colourful depressing art piece. A man, presumably collecting used water bottles dumped anyhow from a suffocated water channel, uses bare hands to fill bags with assistance from another.

Nearby, a bony cow feeds from a polluted river overlooking a shanty hilly town.

Although there is no piece yet depicting the coronavirus pandemic that has put the world on tenterhooks, the gallery has something for the current political scenes in Uganda. Singer-turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu is depicted by one protégé helplessly looking on as three youth dressed in yellow, blue and green t-shirts and sporty shorts are involved in a tug-of-war with the Uganda flag as the rope. Life of ordinary Ugandans is clearly observed in the squalid housing conditions.

What’s there to see?

Visits to art galleries is a preserve of a few. In the record book at Tadooba for instance, most of the visitors are art students from high school and universities. The others are mostly from abroad while some locals pay a visit to make orders for art pieces for their living rooms.

Guide tours at Tadooba are free of charge. But for sustainability purposes, artists that create their pieces from the gallery pay Shs70,000 annual membership fees. The gallery is also supported by well-wishers who make donations.

“Art has been part of us since the advent of man. We have the Nyero paintings and other rock gongs around Africa. Some are yet to be discovered. When you move deep in villages, you see huts painted with symbols,” Mayanja explains.

He says that art is the collection of ideas and identities of a community, when tourists show up, it is these preserved ideas that they see.

Mayanja says that several artists communicate in different languages and techniques and yet are appreciated by audiences.

“Art and tourism work hand in hand,” he says, explaining that countries that have monuments keep attracting tourists.

Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer, a 90-feet high statue and India’s Taj Mahal, a complex mausoleum, are examples of the world’s iconic monuments visited by millions of tourists annually,” he says.

So, art that strikes the right balance between preserving history, sharing knowledge, and providing interesting interactive displays is what we need,” Mayanja adds.

Do locals visit galleries?

The colonial influence, which feeds on the fusion of contemporary art has affected how elements and principles are utilised to register images and compositions.

“The bad thing is that education is teaching students to emulate the colonial masters. This has alienated them in their communities because most locals cannot relate with the art. This is how we end up with this song that art is not paying enough. But the language we are using to communicate is not understandable to the public,” he says.

He says that in the process of understanding the community, artists must produce work that mirrors the society they live in and then the work will find meaning that local tourists can appreciate.

He disagrees that art pieces are expensive, explaining that the degree and the purpose of art is key. Mayanja says that gallery art goes back to the producer, materials, time and his target audience.

“You cannot expect an art piece made out of crayon to be the same price as the one made from gold. It therefore depends on the purpose,” he says stressing that ornamental art is expensive because it is largely luxurious.

Brain behind Tadooba

The inspiration behind Tadooba is threefold. According to Mayanja, his art is made out of soot from fire flames. He was using the paraffin lantern, commonly known as tadooba, to make his artworks.

“I named the place Tadooba because of the respect I have for that lantern. Many marginalise it as something for the poor but I was able to utilise it for several artworks which managed to speak to people’s hearts and they paid money that changed my life,” he says.

But there is a connotation, seeing tadooba as the guiding light to the youth to find their own future by using whatever is available.

“But it is also catchy. I am an African and this place is for artists to exhibit African art,” he adds.

Mayanja teaches art history, painting, sculpture, drawing and technical drawing at Kyambogo. At his gallery, he teaches music and textile too.

Art was not his best performing subject at A-Level yet at university, he was the only retained student after graduating at Kyambogo University in 2012 because he was unique.

“I comment on pertinent issues in society through art,” Mayanja says.

He says that he is yet to produce his most treasured art piece. “It is always on my mind. I always look at it,” he says.

Mayanja has exhibited in Berlin, Norway, Oslo and Copenhagen. He also hosted Tadooba Flames, a theme night at Nommo Gallery in 2015 and later in Berlin.

At Tadooba, he hosts annual campfires themed Tadooba Night where stories and ideas are shared.

“At my age I would have exhibited more than 40 times but I have been studying and after my PHD, I will produce new work and exhibit again,” he says.

Mayanja is still an inspiration to many artists, especially those starting out. But his love for art is inherited, he says he was inspired by his mother whom he describes as a good church musician.

“I always wanted to be better than her,” Mayanja says.

In 2017, he obtained this space and decided to dedicate it to art. The house was a ramshackle setting of a home.

“To me it was nothing. It was a place for a middle income earner who was looking at creating a secure future. We came and changed this place. I might be losing like Shs4m monthly in the name of my dream,” he says.

“My ideal place was where democracy in art is exercised whereby each and everyone’s ideas can be represented without marginalisation,” he says.