Teacher ventures into training health workers

Benoni Mugume welcomes guests with a warm smile to Lyantonde School of Nursing and Midwifery, a venture he started after his retirement.

Unlike most health training institutions which are owned by health workers or practitioners, Mugume a retired teacher of English went against all odds to set up the nursing school.

Education background

Mugume who started his teaching career at St Peter’s Katukuru SS in Rwampara District was enrolled on the government payroll as a licensed teacher in 1991. Between 1995 and 1997 he taught at Muntuyera High School, Kitunga in Ntungamo before being transferred to Lyantonde SS, Kasambya in 1999.

“I was transferred to Lyantonde, then still part of Rakai District, because I was pursuing a Master’s at Uganda Martyrs University,Nkozi at the time. The distance between work and school made it difficult for him to juggle books and work,” he reminisces.

When Mugume got to Lyantonde, he was confronted with the HIV/Aids plague.

“Most of the people I met had patches all over their bodies,”’ He says: “Rakai District was the epicentre of the HIV/Aids scourge at the time, and the situation was bad because a classroom would only have 20 learners present of 70 learners because the other 50 would be attending to sick relatives and parents,” he reveals.

This worrying situation, Mugume says, made him conceive the idea of being part of a health team because they were the only people who could help struggling sick residents.

“The death caused by the scourge drew the attention of many civil society organisations (CSOs), including the Lutheran World Federation, which trained us as counsellors to manage the dynamics of HIV/Aids-affected families,” he says .

After the training Mugume attained from LWF, he quit teaching for voluntary work to help rescue the community because education then at the time was not offering solutions to the situation.

Mugume says he started managing child-headed families and supporting the affected and infected families in Lyantonde.

“Our generation is a survivor of poverty, disease and ignorance. It is only a few families that believed in health workers, many thought HIV/Aids was witchcraft and died, ” the 60-year-old teacher says.

Starting a secondary school

In 1998, Mugume started Modern High School Kyazanga in the present Lwengo District, but left it for the community to manage it in early 2000. This was after realising that he could divert the school funds to pay his university tuition- something that would affect the school progress.

“I am proud that the community took full responsibility and the school is still thriving,” he says.

In 2004, Mugume got a job in Tanzania as a planning advisor in the ministry of state, President’s Office and Local Government . Given the experience he had amassed from LWF, Tanzania was facing the same problem of HIV/Aids, and they wanted his expertise in mainstreaming HIV/Aids in all the government local administration plans.

“Other requirements included developing plans for youth and women in the fight against the scourge. However, from 2008 to 2010, I worked as a national volunteer management advisor for Help Age International, UK, also known as, Saidia Wazee Tanzania before returning to Uganda in 2011 to work as an academic development manager at Salama Shield Foundation,” he recounts.

A year later, Mugume felt that it was time to retire and start on a dream he conceived in the late 1990s. He had always yearned to contribute to the health sector.

“I had a project proposal of Shs4.5b to construct a health training institution after buying a plot of land in 2012. This was never realised. I thought I would get funding given my background of CSOs,” he says.

Dream comes to life

After failing to get funding, Mugume used the available but meagre resources to lay bricks himself.

“It is these bricks that kickstarted the project,” he says.

In 2016, Mugume received his National Social Security Fund (NSSF) savings of Shs20m which he directed towards erecting structures. That same year, the health training institution fully opened.

“When the school opened its gates to the public on November 11, 2016, we received one student and within one month the number had grown to 20 students,” he explains. The school currently boasts 400 students.

Two cents and future

Mugume emphasises that one can only live a good life if he /she is solving other people’s problems lest the community problems cannot let one enjoy life.

He notes that Lyantonde School of Nursing and Midwifery has been offering two courses; nursing and midwifery at certificate level, but government has since cleared the institution to offer other courses such as Lab Technology, Pharmacy, and Medical Records at certificate and diploma levels. Mugume is hopeful that by July, government will have approved their request.

QUICK NOTES