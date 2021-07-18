The all-rounded job seeker

By Stella Riunga Rop More by this Author

Sistren!

If, like me, the pandemic found you holding a newborn in your arms, and subsequent events led to your job evaporating into thin air; you might now be staring at the 18-month long gap in your CV and wondering how to explain it.

“I was washing my hands, social distancing and minding my own business,” might not attract potential employers, so today I am going to help you plump up your CV.

From March 2020 to the present, I have been the director of training and nurturing in a fast-paced environment. In this role, I am responsible for the feeding, care, entertainment, transport, health, education and socialisation of those under my supervision.

In this role, I have been able to develop various skills to satisfy the demands of my exacting clients. I can perform most light duties one-handed, so as to free up the other hand for optimal output. Due to the physical nature of the job, I am also able to lift weights not exceeding 12 kilogrammes on a regular basis. My non-verbal communication skills are excellent, which is crucial when dealing with my clients, who are mostly non-verbal.

My planning skills are second to none, as my role regularly involves organising outings, events, appointments of a medical nature; supervision of subordinate staff and the day-to-day running of a fast-paced business environment.

This role has enabled me to develop entrepreneurial skills as I have had to create alternative income streams in a struggling economy, to help keep the organisation afloat. I am, at the moment, in addition to my main role, the deputy director for finance and planning.

In this docket, I am charged with the preparation and execution of an annual budget, reviewed and amended quarterly. I oversee the allocation of funds to the various departments and audit each department’s spending in line with the annual budget, reporting on the same during the organisation’s monthly general meeting. Additionally, I regularly advise the finance director on asset acquisition and management.

Last but not least, I am the resident nurse and nutritionist.

Mothers, you do an amazing job every single day. Hats off to you!