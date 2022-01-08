The ancient arts of healing

Dear Brethren,

It was five days to the New Year! For those of you who have jobs and occupations to return to, I wished you well. I have been contemplating a new occupation, and the more I think about it, the more convinced I am that it is the most creative idea I have had yet.

So, in November, my children fell ill. It was not a life-threatening illness, thank the Lord, just the usual childhood infections. However, the amount of money we had to spend on medication, doctors’ consultations and the like was significant. It was like watching a deranged person pouring (my) money on their head from a sack…but wait, I gather this is an accepted political practice in our region—oops!

So as I nursed my children—along with my now-empty pockets—back to health, this idea came to me. What if I took up an apprenticeship as a traditional healer? Amazing! Fantastic! Yes, it would involve a lot of sacrifice, such as having to leave my family to dwell in the heart of the forest; spending most months of the year shaking with cold and damp; and acquiring a distinct ‘earthy’ smell about my person, but it would all be worth it.

I had visions of myself living a simple life in a crude hut somewhere deep in the bowels of the forest, learning the arts of healing from a kind-hearted ancient healer. I would learn which leaves to boil, what tree bark to burn for ash and the best kind of animal fat for smearing purposes.