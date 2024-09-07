The avant-garde gospel according to Mami Deb

Deborah Nantongo, popularly known as Mami Deb, has swiftly become a household name thanks to her weekly appearances on a popular Ugandan reality TV show. Away from the screen —her bold and avant-garde style choices are making waves bringing a breath of fresh air, blending high fashion with personal expression. Her look is unforgettable.

Mami Deb’s style is a master class for women with bigger busts in embracing their curves while making daring fashion statements. With her wedding around the corner, we peek into her bridal choices. Today, we are taking a closer look at some of her most iconic outfits and the fashion lessons we can learn from her style.

Embracing avant-garde with confidence

Deb’s style is a fearless approach to avant-garde. From exaggerated silhouettes to bold cuts, she effortlessly wears outfits that would intimidate most. During her confessionals, she is often seen in structured gowns with sharp shoulders, asymmetrical tops, and dresses with intricate details that highlight her figure without overwhelming it. These choices are about celebrating her body with unapologetic confidence.

What is particularly admirable is how she balances these daring pieces with a sense of proportion. For women with bigger busts, it can be challenging to find avant-garde clothing that flatters rather than overwhelms. Deborah often opts for pieces that accentuate her waist, creating an hourglass figure that showcases her curves. Her tailored blazers, for example, are nipped in at the waist, which not only flatters her bust but also creates a balanced silhouette.

Style tips to borrow from her style

Structured blazers and jackets

Structured blazers are what every woman with a bigger bust appreciates. A well-fitted blazer with sharp shoulders adds definition to your frame, drawing attention upward and balancing your proportions. Look for blazers that cinch at the waist to highlight your curves while maintaining a polished look.

Asymmetrical cuts

Asymmetry is a key element in her wardrobe – a great way to add interest to your outfit while flattering a larger bust. Tops or dresses with asymmetrical necklines can draw attention away from your bust and create a more balanced look.

Keep it bold

While some may shy away from bold patterns, Deb shows it is all about balance. She often pairs bold, patterned tops with solid bottoms ensuring the focus is on the entire outfit rather than one area. If you are hesitant, start with subtle prints or textured fabrics that add dimension without overwhelming your frame.

Statement accessories

Deb’s chunky necklaces, bold earrings, and oversized sunglasses can draw attention away from your bust and toward your face, creating a cohesive look.

Monochrome magic