The case of a ghost town

During winter most of nature, especially trees go into hibernation. Because there is inadequate sunshine trees cannot produce oxygen, hence they need to preserve their energy and go into a dormant mode until spring comes again.

The same applies to some animals such as bears, in hibernation, the heart rate and breathing decreases, body temperature reduces and they will not eat or drink. It is also a time fat stored in their bodies breaks down to give calories for survival.

So, it is interesting to know that in winter there are also cities that go into hibernation which may last up to five months every year. One such place is the Greek island of Rhodes. Having some family members who work and live on that island, I could not help but notice how this vibrant place becomes a ghost city from November to end of March.

I have visited Rhodes island during both seasons , and it is not a pleasant sight walking through the small alleys of Old Rhodes town when shops are closed and restaurants not working.

I remember my latest visit to the island, just after the relaxations from the Covid-19 restrictions. This opening brought a lot of joy to the islanders who survive on tourism. They have six to seven months to work and for the rest of the time,they close shop because there are no tourists, especially ones arriving with the big cruise ships that can accommodate more than 5,000 people on board.

This means, during lockdown, people had no revenue for more than a year, and let us remember that rent arrears accumulate even though the merchants do not work.

According to my family, the Greek government pays a small amount ( for three months only) to the workers during this period. It is not much but at least it can bring some bread and butter on the table.

The island of Rhodes also has tens of different accommodation facilities but two or three hotels work during winter.Everywhere else goes into total silence, indeed it looks like a ghost town.

With the arrival of spring, as trees start sprouting, leaves appear and flowers blossom, the island also wakes up.