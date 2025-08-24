The challenge with aging

I am not sure what exactly happens when we get old. And by that, I mean inside the control system called the brain! All I see are people concerned with making their physique look good, all types of Botox, fillers, creams, body carving, nose correction, breast augmentation and reduction.

Some even go the extra mile to acquire more height by breaking their legs and adding metal extensions, while others do not spare their eyelids and cheekbones in order to improve their appearance.

Removing excess fat or ‘liposuction’, the tummy tuck and buttock lift have become as regular procedures as dealing with a common cold! The less aggressive procedures such as laser hair removal, hair transplant and microneedling are also quite popular and have less side effects.

The latest craze is the lash extension procedure that was meant to add a bit of volume to eye lashes. However, this has now turned into a trend some ladies now don eyelashes that look like brooms stuck on their eyelids.

So while plastic surgery clinics are bagging millions from these cosmetic treatments, not much attention is given to old age brain malfunctions that can have some serious consequences. It’s at this point that I ask myself, what is the point of such an improved physical appearance when the brain has lost its control over the body? In every household, there are one or two cases of elderly people.

In some cultures, they live in the same household as their children who take care of them, while in other cultures like in Europe, they are placed in special homes for the elderly.

Most of the time this comes with a high cost. However, if well planned, it can be manageable. Countries such as Norway, Finland and Sweden rank very high in providing such services, while in some Far Eastern countries, it seems old age comes with neglect from family members. We were discussing with a friend about two actual older people cases that we are both dealing with in our families.

Although forgetfulness and other related symptoms are similar, the reactions are different. In one case, the elderly is very talkative, almost nonstop, albeit having no sense of presence. This one mostly digs into the past for good memories to hang on to and refuses to embrace the present with all the physical pain that comes with old age.

In this case, dealing with the elderly is quite intense and takes a lot of energy to engage with them for many hours of the day. In the other case, the elderly becomes less talkative and keeps staring at a certain object with very little communication.

Although it seems easier to deal with them, it’s quite frustrating to see our loved one not being able to communicate anymore, going into a very disturbing silence.

So we were asking ourselves which scenario is better? Of course, there are no set rules, we have to accept what life gives us and just hope that they spend the rest of their days on this earth in peace while being loved by everyone around them.