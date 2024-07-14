The chefs who dazzled at the restaurant week

The Kampala Restaurant Week, which started on July 4, ends today.

According to The Pearl Guide’s Isaac Langoli, the beauty of Kampala Restaurant Week, is it presents an opportunity to try out various restaurants and multiple cuisines served at specially price-fixed menus.

“This includes all-time favourite restaurants as well as new hot spots. Every year we continue to see Kampala’s restaurant scene grow and we believe this is the perfect opportunity to drive traffic to these establishments with the promise of an exciting culinary experience,” Langoli said.

Foodies can still enjoy casual and signature dining at discounted prices at any one of the 30 participating restaurants including Golden Hill, Tapas, The Lawns, Kampala Sheraton Hotel, and Karveli.

We caught up with some of the chefs who whipped up some of the captivating dishes.





Chef Doreen - Kampala Sheraton Hotel

Tell us about your career as a chef.

My name is Doreen Kakihooza, and I am a chef . I hold a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management from Makerere Business School, Nakawa. I shortly after enrolled for a diploma in Culinary Arts at Culinary School. I started working at Sheraton Kampala Hotel three years ago.

What inspired your creativity to put together the special menu for Kampala Restaurant Week?

On our Kampala Restaurant Week menu, we have William’s Secret, roasted beetroot salad, healthy salad, a chicken sandwich and a tower burger and steamed fish. While making the menu, we made the steamed fish that was mainly inspired by the typical Ugandan cultural way of making food; using banana leaves. So, we wanted to express the Ugandan culture through native dishes as well to use this opportunity to interest other races of people in Ugandan food away from eating burgers and sandwiches.

What makes the menu special?

Diversity. It appeals to anyone from any race or background. So far, the traffic around Kampala restaurant week has been good and we have received positive feedback. The most preferred meal is the burger, then the fish as well as the healthy salad.

I believe Kampala Restaurant Week is more than selling food to people at a high cost but a platform to showcase my art through food and encourage people to appreciate the food since it is cheaper.

What do you do for fun?

Typically, I will watch a film or read.





Executive Chef ArnestKayondo – Aldea Restaurant

Tell us about your career journey.

Executive Chef Arnest Kayondo

I wanted to be a pilot but then pursued Economics, hoping to one day work with the World Bank. I got a first-class degree in Business and Banking from Kampala International University. Little did I know I was called to cook because even at home, I used to prepare tasty meals. I did not know I was practising food costing. Ten years ago, when I went to Cairo International Bank for my internship, the food we ate was not that… and so I said, ‘I am going back to the kitchen.’

One of my mentors, Chef Dick from Belgium – pushed me to cook until I realised that that was my passion as a chef. I have not gone to any major culinary school but have had several online lessons. I also read a lot of books about cooking.

What makes this menu special?

The Aldea Beef Tongue is a truly authentic Ugandan dish. It is Pan-fried beef tongue and served on a bed of seasonal organic vegetable mousse with caramelised onions and accompanied with a mozzarella-stuffed potato. We thought we would go with the tongue because it is the less-eaten part of a cow. The potatoes are straight from Kisoro because they are hard.

My dream

To have a mother cuisine for Uganda, just like you hear about the French Cuisine which has dominated the culinary industry. So, instead of spinach, we can have red amaranth (Buga). This is fine dining but with some Uganda-ness.





Chef Abdelrahman Mohamed - The Lawns

Chef Abdelrahman Mohamed

My name is Abdelrahman Mohamed and I am Egyptian. I came to Uganda nine months ago. This was my first time working with game meat because we do not have it in Egypt and other African countries I have worked in.

When I came here, I found game meat and have worked with specialists from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Game meat is fresh, unique and tasty. The animals eat natural feeds without fertilisers, unlike farm animals. This makes game meat way tastier. I have only worked at The Lawns since I came to Uganda.

I have been a chef since I graduated in 1998 and have since worked in the kitchen.

What special menu have you for the Kampala Restaurant Week?

At The Lawns, we are licensed restaurant to sell and prepare game meat. This was a chance to acclimatise our customers with this delicacy so that they can return to try it again.

We have chicken, pork, Ugandan kob and antelope because that is our specialty. We are cognisant of the fact that some people would not like game meat so we included what they are typically used to (chicken and beef)

What is it that makes the menu special?

It is the only one that has game meat among the rest of the participating restaurants. Beyond food, The Lawns has a great ambience and many customers like that. We are also suitably located in town; we are both an indoor and outdoor restaurant.

The Sitatunga Sabre -Sitatunga fillet rolled with caramelised onion, wrapped with bacon and grilled and flambéed with sambuca. Served with Mediterranean grilled vegetables and French fries was the most preferred dish on the menu.

Tell us about your experience.

This is my first time participating in Kampala Restaurant Week and so far many people turned up at the weekend.

What do you do for fun?

Ugandans are friendly and welcoming. I am happy to work with my team.