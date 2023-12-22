The Christmas spirit caught at Butabika

“Whatever you do, don’t give us beans today,” one patient warned us as we prepared a special meal for patients and staff at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, two weeks ago.

Beans and posho is the staple at the facility that harbours more than 1000 inmates and about 300 outpatients daily.

“Now we are demanding soda, but the food is up to that level, thank you very much,” said another patient, wandering on the lawn after the meals served by Soul Foundation, as part of early Christmas celebrations.

Butabika is one of the few green places with abundant fresh air in Kampala. Yet, Dr Juliet Nakku, the hospital executive director, says most of its residents are neglected by family and community, “and cannot even imagine a party done for them.”

“We used to do small parties but we could not include everybody,” she says, praising the foundation for taking it a notch higher. And the following weekend, the group served cake to all wards, and a big party at the Children’s ward.

Behind the scenes

I missed reverend’s views about relationships. And Zahara, who bonded with strangers like old friends. But we had Nabillah. Equally jolly, charming, and serious. Her luminous skin lit the sprawling kitchen as we chopped and blended tomatoes, coriander, and onions that left everyone teary. Her supervisory instructions, wrapped in smiles and humour.

Pamela made the soul-energising-spiced tea and passionately ensured everyone got a cup or two.

With Hadija and her friend Esther, aka Mama Children, we chatted all-day, as my colleague Vicky, Doreen and others shredded cabbage.

‘Prophet’ Isaiah, occasionally visited the kitchen, like a few other patients. “Where is your knife?” was a common question among us. You cannot imagine if an inmate sneaked a knife into the wards.

By midday, the food was ready. Geraldine Opoka, aka Gerry, the Soul Foundation head, was happy. “This has never happened,” she said.

The volunteers had come in big numbers. Some the night before, to peel matooke. We carried knives, graters, chopping boards, towels, quick hands, creative minds and love for the cause.

Chefs Gonahasa and Frida made the rice and chicken stew. Joy was late but fried the sausages in time. The kitchen staff were equally supportive.

Serving Muyenga

Muyenga is the ward for the most unwell, some crippled inmates. Having been there last year, I was not surprised by that man who wandered bare-bodied, as we served, until nurses ordered him back into the ward.

As we filled the 85 plates, a nurse told me to wear a mask, like the nine volunteers. Why? “This ward has many tuberculosis cases. So be serious, my friend,” she said. I picked one from the reception.

The single beds on either side of the corridor were neat. Before serving the last 22, nurses called out a few names. All eagerly responded. “Wendi!” one answered, saying his name thrice. “Munnyongere ku kinyeebwa,” one said, salivating, and others joined the chorus. They could not get enough of the peanut paste.

Gathering kindness

The foundation offered a brand new washing machine to Butabika. Coincidentally, the one in the Children’s Ward had failed a few days ago. Dr Nakku thanked them for filling the gap.

“We are overwhelmed. Thank you for bringing us happiness,” Dr Nakku said at the staff dinner.

“When you are out there, you cannot imagine how much work we do in this space. It’s a lot; it’s grinding. But, you literally gathered kindness from the community and brought it here for our patients and staff. It’s very commendable. And I pray that it continues.”

Butabika is known for insufficient space, inadequate doctor-to-patient ratio, among other challenges. For once, Dr Nakku wanted the media to focus on only happiness.

“We don’t want to talk about challenges. It is Christmas season.”

Yet, she, inadvertently, highlighted a big challenge. Someone called her from Kisoro nearly 400km away. He wanted to bring a patient to Butabika. Dr Nakku referred him to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital or Kisiizi hospitals.

“That reminded me how many people don’t know about mental health services around them.”

She suggested that the foundation also helps “shining a very bright light” about that as well.

Gerry deflected the credit to volunteers and funders. She knows without them, her passion cannot do much.

“People say Ugandan companies don’t want to support. But 99 percent of our sponsors are local companies, meaning that companies want to give, but they ask: who do we give?” Gerry said, emphasising how her foundation’s consistency has impressed partners.

Among other funders, Ugachick offered chicken, Mandela Millers offered wheat flour as Jibu served packs of porridge flour to staff and the gas that fried the sausages.

Since 2014, Gerry became famous for zumba. But when she visited Butabika in 2017, she decided to help forever.

At the cookout, she ensured that almost everyone visited the wards. To learn or unlearn something about mental health. It is as important as a patient savouring a good meal.

Mia, Maine and Pirmin Bayer, German teenagers, loved the moment and saw huge differences between mental healthcare here and in Germany. They want to help more.

Next time better

As we passed the private ward a man’s voice asked: ate ffe? (What about us?) Surprising. Volunteers and kitchen staff had said the private ward does not need our service. They are well covered. Perhaps, we are wrong.

Food was ready, but serving delayed. Those huge saucepans and buckets in which the food is ferried to the wards, were few.

One woman thought wiser: “Next time we should hire saucepans and buckets. It’s very cheap.”