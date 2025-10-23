The curse of having too many choices

I have been thinking a lot about my friend Pearl lately, and the peculiar curse of her abundance. We came of age together, and in that fleeting, golden window when a woman’s social capital is at its peak, Pearl was not just winning; she was the entire game. Beautiful inside and out, intelligent, and blessed with the kind of presence that turns heads, she had the world at her feet. And that, it turns out, was the problem.

Her life became a marketplace of men, each suitor a different path to a different future. Watching her try to choose among them felt like watching a modern-day Ugandan parable.

There was the city lawyer whose name was synonymous with controversy. He was all potential and paper, a man who carried enough legal files to denude a forest but who never seemed to win a case. We saw the chaos swirling around him, a cloud of litigation and eventual contempt of court, and we urged caution. Yet, we understood the allure of the lawyer’s sharp mind, the promise of a certain kind of life.

Then came a former MP, a man whose education was murky but whose pockets, we assumed, were deep. We tell ourselves that in matters of provision, grit is certainly more important than grammar. But his habit of holding court at every bar, of being a “man of the people” a little too literally, made us nervous. We told Pearl to tread carefully.

We thought we had found the one in the wise man from the East; a policy man with a co-operative background and the steady glow of financial stability. He felt as the answer, until a whispered conversation revealed a crack in his foundation; a questionable integrity record. So, he was put on hold, another option added to the shelf, neither accepted nor dismissed.

The parade continued. The bush war general, a hero who ticked every box but the one marked “youth.”

The local artiste, young, self-made, and magnetic, whose temper seemed to flicker as quick as his charm. We wondered what would happen if a burnt dinner met his fiery disposition. With him, we held our tongues, knowing that to meddle in love is to risk becoming the villain of the story.

Looming over them all was the Sugar Daddy, the long-standing secret. He offered the ultimate prize in our Kampala perspective; riches and stability. He was everything she thought she should want, yet she could not bring herself to introduce him to her friends, his age a silent, shameful asterisk next to all his virtues.

Now, Pearl lies awake at night, haunted not by a lack of options, but by an excess of them. Each man is not just a person, but a prophecy, a forecast of stability, or drama, of prosperity, or social exile.

Watching Pearl’s paralysis, I see a reflection of us all. As Uganda finds itself in yet another season of elections, we are all Pearl, staring at a slate of suitors vying for our hand.

Each candidate arrives with his own pedigree, the seasoned veteran promising stability but haunted by the past, the fiery newcomer offering radical change but shadowed by inexperience, the wealthy benefactor pledging prosperity but raising questions of allegiance.

We, the citizens, are left lying awake at night, haunted not by a lack of options, but by the weight of them. We dissect each party, each promise, each flaw, wondering which choice will bring the stability, prosperity, and a bright future for our children.

We are told to want a perfect nation, yet each option represents only a fragment of that whole, demanding a compromise we are never quite prepared to make.