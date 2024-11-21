The dilemma of managing housemaids

Julia Sweeney, in her memoir, If It’s Not One Thing, It’s Your Mother, offers a candid reflection on the challenges of managing household help. One of the most insightful pieces of advice she shares comes from a friend who, after many years of employing help, developed a straightforward strategy for managing her relationships with her staff.

The friend explained that when she hires someone new, she sets clear boundaries from the outset. She tells them that, over time, personal details about her life are likely to be shared, but they are expected to listen without becoming too involved.

On the flip side, she also warns that if they share too much about their own lives, she will likely fire them. If only we all had the same clarity about our maids.

One of the most fraught relationships many women experience is with their maids or household helpers. It seems every woman has at least one horror story to tell about a maid, and when women gather, the topic often gravitates toward this issue.

The root of the problem lies in the close proximity of the relationship. Maids often become privy to the most intimate and stressful moments in their employers' lives.

They are the ones who see family members off early in the morning, when everyone is rushed and stressed, and welcome them back at night, when they are often exhausted and disheartened after facing the demands of the world. For many maids, bearing the emotional weight of these moments can be overwhelming, especially because most of them are learning on the job and are hardly equipped to handle the emotional complexities that come with it.

It is no surprise, then, that many of these relationships end poorly. Even the most dedicated and resilient maids can only take so much. After all, if some of the best-paid and most pampered civil servants struggle to meet expectations, why should we expect maids to work miracles?

Our frustrations with their performance often reflect a broader societal issue. As former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura once pointed out, the police officers we complain about are, in many ways, a reflection of our society; our sons and daughters. The same can be said for maids. They are part of our larger social fabric, and their behaviour and performance often mirror the state of the society that employs them.

Despite the frustrations, many women continue to rely on maids, particularly those with young children or demanding jobs. For these women, maids are a necessity, without help, the daily juggle of work, childcare, and household duties would be nearly impossible. However, even those who have sworn off hiring help can find themselves returning to the need for domestic assistance as they age or their responsibilities increase.

So, how can we make these relationships work more smoothly? First, it is important to acknowledge that a maid is not a cure-all for the dysfunctions in your home. For example, if your house is in disarray; overflowing sinks, blocked drains, piles of laundry, do not expect your maid to solve those problems. She can only maintain the status quo; she cannot fix the underlying issues. Before hiring help, take the time to organise your home and establish a baseline of order that she can manage.

Second, do not make unrealistic assumptions about your maid's skills or experience. Just because someone is hired to work in a domestic role does not mean they automatically know how to care for a child, manage a home, or perform certain tasks.

For example, if you have a newborn or young children, do not assume that your maid knows how to care for them. Ask about their experience and be clear about what you need. The same goes for other tasks, some maids may not be familiar with using household appliances such as washing machines, so it is important to communicate your expectations.

Finally, try to meet your maid halfway. If you have a washing machine, do not insist on hand-washing clothes when there are other chores that require her attention, especially if you have children. If you put all the household burdens on her, there is a good chance that the children will be neglected, or other aspects of the house will fall by the wayside.

In the end, it is important to recognise that maids are human beings, with their own limitations, emotions, and struggles.