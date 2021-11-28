The extortionists

Dear Brethren,

Earlier in the year, my family and I moved houses. Soon after, my husband decided to try out a barbershop at the nearest mall for a shave and I accompanied him.

Now, when the barbershop has good lighting, including lights recessed into the ceiling (instead of a single energy-saving bulb in a kiosk with a rough-looking guy called Bosco squinting at your head from several angles), music that is on trend thumping from high-quality speakers and a reception area manned by a receptionist who offers you fresh juice, coffee or tea, you know you are not going to pay anything less than Shs30 000.

I could tell my husband was already uncomfortable because he is not used to paying more than Shs8,000 for a shave. But what to do? We were already there and the shave needed to happen. The barber, a chatty type of fellow, started his work. He began by trying to get my conservative husband to go for something more interesting than a standard haircut. Ha ha ha! He would have had more luck trying to convince the Anglican Archbishop to walk around bare-chested and in ripped jeans. From what I was told, this is how the conversation went.

Barber/Salesman: Ahaaa I can see you have some shaving rash right here on your chin. Have you tried product XYZ? It works wonders. I can let you try some for only 50,000.

Husband: No thanks, I am attached to my pimples.

Barber/Salesman: Okay, okay. You could also consider having a facial. We use a nice face scrub that removes all the dead skin. 60,000 only.

Husband: I just came for a shave.

Barber/Salesman: Alright then, no problem. Now that we are almost done, would you consider a head-and-neck massage? You will feel great afterwards. A special offer of 45,000 for you today, because this is your first time here.

Of course you know what my opinions on those barbershop massages and their accompanying masseuses are: Lead us not into temptation!

In conclusion, my husband thereafter returned to Bosco’s humble kiosk, with his one energy-saving bulb and policy of absolutely no small talk.