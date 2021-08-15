The extra luggage crisis

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

If you have travelled around, especially in airports, you will notice, that there are always passengers that have put their luggage on a side, and are busy destuffing some items and placing them in their hand bags or maybe plastic bags, there is only one reason for this action, these passengers were just informed that they have an overweight with their bags, and of course, the price tag for every single kilo is so high, that sometimes, it is more feasible to throw away or leave behind the stuff rather than pay such an exorbitant amount.

I remember the times, that airlines were very flexible with extra kilos, I also remember that hand luggage and carryons were not even weighed, it’s changed so drastically that we bought a special luggage weighing tool, that we religiously use before travelling.

Of course, every airline is different and sometimes take the matter to extremes, hence some become one’s favourite, and others you try to avoid by all means. Just before the pandemic , we were travelling to a certain destination , we have flown with the same airline for many years, and we knew the exact weight limits that we adhered to meticulously every time we flew with them, this time round, I didn’t notice that the airline had changed policy and instead of the 30 kilos, it was now 25 kilos, that meant we had 10 fat extra kilos to pay for both of us, the price tag was almost half of a ticket price, it just didn’t make sense.

We tried to convince the staff to let go this time because we really didn’t know about this new changes, it didn’t work, and because we totally refused the idea of opening our bags in public, to change the situation, we decided to cancel our trip and just drive back home.

As frustrating as this whole saga was, it really showed me a new perspective of things; how you can detach yourself from a situation if you can, of course sometimes one can not take such a drastic step if there is a vital issue one is travelling for, but this time we had a choice, we lost a few dollars on the price ticket but got a refund on a cancelled ticket.

The issue of luggage and how much we carry with us, or how much we return with from our trips, is also another story. How many times, I returned home with unused clothes and shoes that I packed but never used on my trip is mind boggling!

And I would repeat the same mistake next time I pack. Maybe I shouldn’t preach what I don’t practice, but I have a sincere recommendation to you, pack only what you need, knowing that during travels, passers by, won’t remember what you wore yesterday, plus that you will have more space in case you do shopping.