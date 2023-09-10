The gift of life for 70 years

On July 1, Jennipher Walabwire turned 70. It was merry-making as local music popularly known as Tongoli, accompanied by brass band and a music system filled Bumiza Village in Kibuku District. hundreds of friends, relatives, in-laws and clergy packed the compound of the late Erizefani Walabwire to celebrate Jennipher Walabwire’s 70th birthday.

Some community members treated this function as a waste of money, but the Walabwire family said their mother had had a long challenging journey.

“I have been sickly for the biggest part of my life and, especially in 50 plus year marriage. I never expected to live up to this age. I have to thank God for the gift of life,” Walabwire said.

On her marriage

The mother of 11 children, got married off at 16 to Erizefani Walabwire [RIP], who was then 45 years on July 9, 1967.

“I remember the first day, I was brought to meet Erizefani, I first attempted to disappear into a nearby bush because the man looked a bit old and I had no idea on what to expect. Even then, he had not had children with his first wife, who had fertility challenges,” she shared adding, “The first time I met him, he was warm and receptive to me. After minutes of our meeting, he took me to his home.”

Whereas the community said the girl was underage, others gave her blessings and she developed a good relationship with the husband. She is grateful for the gift of time.

Birthday

So, when her 70th birthday was coming up, she called her children, sounding really thrilled. She was so excited when it came to celebrating her birthday with the family.

“It was just nice to hear tinge in her voice. She wanted to celebrate it in a fairly big way with a small party, big cake and family around her, and deservedly so,” said Can Samuel Wairagala, one of the sons.

“Mukade [old woman] as she is fondly called, has been through quite a lot in her life.she lost her husband on September 9, 2013. Although most of her children were all grown up by then, with some already independent, it was a blow for her. But she had to pull through as she runs our home.”

Looking back at how she has managed to make it to this seventh decade, she says it is only by the grace of God and a celebration is in order.

“I have been celebrating each year the way my parents used to, and recently, my grandchildren chose to mark this milestone with thanksgiving. In life, one has to focus on the happy times lest you mourn forever,” she said.

Different people said Walabwire is resilient. She is said to have had 14 children, of whom three passed on.

“Mukadde grieves her losses but moves on a bit faster because she tells us her family members still need her,” confided one of the neighbours.

Can Wairagala added that the septuagenarian keeps a bright demeanour and still has many plans for the future.

“She goes to her gardens, tends her cattle and goats. She also has topnotch hospitality and a big heart for guests and never wants them to leave. Mukade has a hearty laughter, something that defines her character.

He described his mother as being disciplinarian, hardworking, who took the initiative to raise the family to this level because their father was among the poorest in the area.

“At 45, our father had no child until our mother got married to him but they had to struggle to raise us. Our parents grew cotton in order to give us a good education,” Wairagala said.

He further said their mother grew up a God-fearing person and she is from a staunch Christian family.

“Despite clocking 70 years, our mother looks like a young girl because of good feeding. She is just at the take off stage. She does not stress because she spends most of her time in church,”he says as the mother interjects, “I cannot give up going to church because I need continuous guidance from God in whatever I seek in life.”

She looks forward to celebrating another birthday, knowing that she trusts and believes in God.

The thanksgiving function held at St Stephen Church of Uganda was presided over by Mbale Bishop Samuel Wabulaka, supported by the archdeacon of Kibuku, Nathan Ndinya and the parish priest of Bumiza, Rev Hannington Wanjala.

Culture of thanksgiving

Bishop Wabulaka urged people to always love one another and learn to thank God for the gift of life.

“People must inculcate the culture of thanking God for whatever He has done for them. We have to stand with Mama Jennipher (Walabwire) in celebrating her life. Let us thank God while are still alive,” said the bishop.

Archdeacon Ndinya said as we bemoan the death of our beloved ones, owing to HIV/Aids, malaria, murders, suicide, poverty, road carnage, among other issues, it is helpful to also consider the other side of the coin.

“The birth rate is higher than the death rate. Birthday anniversaries are largely being celebrated and so on. Life is therefore, worth living, because it is stronger than death,” he said as he quoted, Luke 7:11-17.

Can Wairagala , the head of laity - Bukedi Diocese and the eldest son of Walabwire, said he appreciated the value of birthday celebrations as his mother clocked 70 years.

“The norm of celebrating birthday anniversaries may not be that obvious as some even peg it to paganism. This birthday anniversary gives us occasion to thank our parents, especially dear mothers, for not having believed in abortion,” said the cleric.

“We have used the occasion to also appreciate well-wishers in our mother’s life journey and it creates a great opportunity to be thankful for her life and what she has accomplished. It also marks a new beginning in her life. May the years ahead be full of joy, laughter and celebration. I feel so blessed that you are our mother, friend and your graceful life is an inspiration. For all the years you have lived your life, seen days of wonder, strife, foreign roads and homeward bends, we have always been the best of friends.”

He encouraged people to always appreciate whatever God has given them.