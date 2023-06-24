The iconic spots of Paris

Paris, the dream city of many including me, did not disappoint my expectations. Remember, I was a girl from a country with few skyscrapers and even less cultural venues, during the 1970s in Kuwait.

We had two museums, a cinema complex that we often visited because my late father was a big cinema fan, and there were a few theatres. Although we enjoyed the local TV series made during that time, the main attraction were films and series made in Egypt.

Back to Paris, it was time to take the bus and cross the river to see the famous Eiffel Tower. This iconic monument stands there for people to come and climb, either to level two for a panoramic view of Paris or take the lift to the top for a bird’s eye view. We did the latter.

It is interesting that four decades later, and upon a recent visit I went all the way to the top. It seems the element of novelty was gone. The tower was no longer an attraction for me. This is in fact a good sign that one should move on to discover new places. I also came to realise that some of these attractions are overrated, but I leave that for others to discover on their own.

When lunch is included on the day’s tour, the company takes you to a designated restaurant where they have their own deal, usually a buffet or a three-course meal, leaving you to pay for your drinks and tips.

You are also given the option of eating somewhere else at your own expense. We often went with groups as we did not want to miss the bus deadline and the restaurants were usually good.

The Louvre was there with open arms, although it was summertime, usually a peak season, there were no long queues like ones we find today. We entered with our tour guide who gave us full details of the history of the museum and the valuable treasures in it. I was listening to him but my thoughts were somewhere else, ‘when will I meet the Mona Lisa?’

Finally, we were there, right in front of her portrait, this ordinary woman that became extraordinary through this painting. I tried to look at the famous smile to figure out why is it so famous. Trust me, I did not find the answer, and I remain without an answer to date. I see every genuine smile of every human being as a priceless gem that captures my heart.

It was also great to be introduced to the statue of Venus de Milo. After all, Venus is a common name in the Middle East; referring to beauty.

The statue seemed in good condition, no arms, but a perfect body and a flat stomach. She looked beautiful.