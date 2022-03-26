The incredible variety and quality food

Amongst the most affected areas, by the recent Covid-19 pandemic, is the hospitality industry. Not to mention the attendant curfew that meant fewer hours of operation as well as laying off staff and reduced cash flow. When you have a curfew, it means that one has less time to spend quality time with friends away from home as well as dining out and taking in recreational activities.

With things getting back to normal, we recently revisited the Sheraton Kampala Hotel. Their Sunday brunch is exactly what the doctor ordered and they are offering a wonderful variety of food that is not only well prepared and delicious, but guaranteed to suit most pallets.

Finger licking menu

There is the soup of the day which in this case was a sublime pumpkin soup with a subtle hint of sweet potato which worked rather well. Over to the hors d’oeuvres, and one is spoilt for choice. A garden salad, hummus with pita bread, guacamole, bruschetta, mini sandwiches, Greek salad, Caeser salad, and kachumbari. The desserts are equally enterprising and inviting. Fancy a fabulous tiramisu or a chocolate mousse. How about a rare to find chocolate Guinness cake? There is also a potpourri of mini cakes such as black forest, carrot cake, chocolate fudge and naturally a medley of seasonal fresh fruits.

Buffet in Uganda is incomplete without local fare; we were not let down. You can be assured of well-prepared matooke with ground nut sauce (the two are seemingly inseparable), fried cassava, boiled bugga (a variety of dodo) and Irish lamb stew. The main focus of the buffet would have to be the Continental fare where there is a choice of beef or chicken sausages, steamed rice or fried rice, garlic potatoes, baked Nile perch, Shepherd’s pie, liver with onion gravy, Yes, there is also roasted pork as well as shwarma.

Verdict