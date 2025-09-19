The kind of high I keep chasing

This past week, I went off grid and by God, am I so glad I did! I will eventually give you a day by day guide of what I encountered and how that has affected me. But for today, I will just gush about how much more alive I feel. I made my way up Mt Elgon, on what I should call a Hike for Peace. Mountain Elgon was once the tallest mountain on the African continent but erosion and some volcanic activity took it down a bit. But it still holds the record of having the largest volcanic base in the world.

This was my third time up Wagagai, the highest point of this mountain, and quite frankly, it is the most refreshed I have been. I do not know why. My friends think I am happier, my editor thinks I should spend a lot more time outdoors, because I returned beaming with ideas. I am nicer to my colleagues at work. I wanna tell everyone how awesome they are! I am buzzing! But it is not all good vibes. My face is peeling, my lips dry and cracked, my quads and knees are making objective arguments against such reckless hobbies.

As some might know, the mountains are not without objective risk. There is a crevasse here, a sharp ledge there, altitude sickness, extreme weather changes and just the brutal physical toll it takes on me. But asked for a choice between living in increasingly soulless cities – with the demands of daily existence filling my mind with a cacophony of questions, anxieties and fears – on one side, and communing with nature, listening to the sound of my heartbeat amidst raging winds, standing still and listening to small bird sounds, looking at the vast expanses of rock against clear blue skies and daring to dream again on the other, I know which I would choose.

Some friends and family do not understand this. They call it reckless; even selfish in some way because the possibility of grave injury, even death, is not entirely off the table. But I do it anyway; because the rewards are indescribable. It is like an endless chase for transcendence; with each hit driving me to want to go again. It is like doping on adrenaline.

Buzzed on altitude

Is it worth it? In one of his most anthologised works, Death and Climbing, one of the most celebrated authors and alpinists David Stuart Roberts (RIP), answered it best: “The dream of transcendence that I chased, like eagles chase the sun, proved to be in the end a romantic delusion. Not only does that dream have no room for the grief of those left behind, it has no patience for the lingering attrition of old age”.

He was older and closer to the end of his life. Wiser too, I suppose. In Moments of Doubt, written earlier, Roberts wrote, “some of the worst moments of my life have taken place in the mountains, but despite the risks and loss of friends, climbing was worth it then, it is worth it now”. For me, that second quote is the point. I once nearly died in my first summit to the Rwenzoris.

A quick diagnosis by my fellow mountaineer and the guides, coupled with a swift descent, saved me. As humans, we have a tendency to find facile rationalisations for doing the things we do. Heck, we can even make up grand explanations along the lines of inspiring humanity etc. But for me and the mountains, my explanation is simple: in a world that glorifies the mundane and mediocre, I have failed to find much belonging. As I get older, I am restless to the point of being destructive.