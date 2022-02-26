The land most holy

I have been on the move again, indeed not a good time to travel, but then desperate mind requires desperate measures. My religion is the Baha’i faith, and as all religions we believe in the power of prayer and meditation.

Our Holy Land is in Israel (the cities of Haifa and Akka) and for the past few months, Israel placed very strict restrictions for those who want to enter its territories, this is of course related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lately, things started to open up a bit, and because I needed a spiritual nourishment, with the first window opening, I organised my trip to Israel to visit our Holy shrines, to pray and meditate.

If you look up the Baha’i Gardens in Haifa on the Internet, you will be pleasantly surprised to find 19 neat terraces, with breath-taking flower beds and water features. These terraces start from the first gate at the German Colony, all the way to the top of Mount Carmel. If you ascend these steps and then descend, you would make 2,800 steps.

In the middle of these terraces, the Shrine of the Bab stands in full glory, with its golden dome and pretty surroundings. Its exterior offers beauty and the interior, serenity.

The Bab (meaning the Gate), is the prophet founder of the Bahá’í Faith, and the forerunner of Baha’u’llah ( meaning the Glory of God). The Bab came to prepare humanity for the advent of a new era, a new cycle where Baha’u’llah, the Promised One in all the Holy scriptures, will lead humanity to a united world with no prejudice, and where peace will reign and love will encompass all humanity.

Bab’s religion lasted for only nine years, as its only mission was only to get people ready for the return of the Messiah.

At the end of His era, He too was executed in public. Thankfully, His followers took his body from the execution site and it was hidden until the day it was brought with its coffin to the Holy Land. And, at the right time it was interred in the Shrine.

These shrines are Holy Places with a powerful energy, but if one does not have the means to travel there, it is fine to establish a connection with The Creator, even from the comfort of one’s room.