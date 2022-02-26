The land most holy

The view from the bottom of the Baha’i Gardens in Israel. PHOTO/NET

By  Nafha Maani Ebrahimi

What you need to know:

  • The Bahá’í Gardens are Haifa’s most famous tourist attraction in Israel.

I have been on the move again, indeed not a good time to travel, but then desperate mind requires desperate measures. My religion is the Baha’i faith, and as all religions we believe in the power of prayer and meditation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.