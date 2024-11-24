The Last Judgement will reveal our free choices

When you look around the world now, it seems as if Satan is winning. The Kingdom of God, which Jesus claims to have ushered in since 2000 years ago, seems to be obscure. Jesus explains that the Kingdom of God spreads invisibly, through the Christians, making it rise in society, like yeast in the lump. It will be fully and triumphantly revealed at the end of time (Matthew 13:44).

This conversation leads into the notion of the Last Judgement. Christian theology teaches that the Last Judgment consists, first of all, of the second coming of Christ, to inaugurate that final stage of the Kingdom of God. This implies the resurrection of all the dead. Christ the King will, then, make that decision about where everyone spends their eternal destiny.

But we are also taught about a particular judgement, when we die. One wonders why there would still be a Last Judgment. Christianity teaches that when we die, every sin on our soul will be made perfectly manifest to us. We will see our soul as God sees it.

At the Last Judgment, all of us will be judged corporately and publicly, and the ultimate consequences of all of our actions will be revealed publicly.

At the Last Judgement we shall see God’s hand throughout all history and how He lead it to its ultimate end. The justice and glory of God will be revealed for all to see. Since we sin and perform virtuous acts as a body-soul composite, it is fitting that we be judged as a body-soul composite as well. This occurs not at our particular judgment, but at the Last Judgment.

Since no man is an island, there is a network of consequences that stems from every action in our lives. In the presence of Christ (Truth Himself), the person's relationship to God will be laid bare: the good that the person has done or has failed to do. Reflecting on Matthew 25, Mother Teresa says, “At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. We will be judged by "I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in.”

The Father will determine the time when Christ returns in glory to confer the Last Judgement. Through Jesus, the Father will then pronounce the final word of history, revealing the whole purpose of creation. Then we will see that His justice has triumphed over man's injustices. The righteous will reign with Christ and the universe will be renewed: "new heavens and a new earth" (2 Peter 3:13). Then, there will be the final and complete unity of the human race.

All said, it remains inconceivable how Hell could be a reality, if God is truly an all-loving and merciful. God reveals to us that in His infinite wisdom, He thought it appropriate to create man with the immeasurable dignity of a free, rational, spiritual, and therefore, immortal soul. We are not robots that can only choose the good. We are free to either accept or reject God and His plan for us. Hell, then, is a consequence of our wrong/bad choices.

If our freedom has the power to make choices for ever, with no turning back, then we also think of mortal sins. A mortal sin is defined as a grave action that is committed in full knowledge of its gravity and with the full consent of the sinner's will. It cuts the sinner off from God's sanctifying grace until it is repented, usually in confession with a priest. If not, it causes exclusion from Christ’s kingdom, leading to the eternal death of hell, “the lake of fire,” or “the second death” (Revelation 20:10).

Heaven is described as a manifestation of God’s desire to begin bringing His good things into our earthly life (John 10:10). It is already inside those who welcome the Holy Spirit.

To keep its power flowing, we have to live by the dynamic principles of the Word of God.