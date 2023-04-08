The Legend MC: Lawyer Alenyo on the mic

Briefly tell us about yourself…

I am Marshall Godfrey Alenyo, aka, The Legend MC. I am a lawyer, retired senior immigration officer and politician. I contested as Member of Parliament for Jonam County 2021. I hold an upper-class Master of Law (LLM) in International Human Rights and Public Policy from University College Cork – National University of Ireland and a diploma in legal practice. And, my children will be disclosed at my funeral.

How does emceeing fit well with your career?

Being a lawyer is about rule of law, principles of evidence and doctrines on equity. But emceeing is fishing out people’s emotions and directing the programme.

How do you balance the two characters?

As an MC, I have a tender to supply happiness and guide the flow of events but as a lawyer, I have to persuade a judicial officer about my already given evidence. So, I never lose consciousness and expectations from both ends.

How did you discover your interest in emceeing?

I started out in 1990 at Namilyango College during a sosh (social dance) with Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga. I was appointed by Conerlius Mukiibi, a lawyer now and I did well to the extent that in the return social at Namagunga I was a star and the girls requested me to handle the role which was rare and a vote of confidence.

Then, I went on to emcee other events such as, debates, funerals, and weddings. I have done more than 100 weddings since 1990.

How many events do you take in a weekend?

Not more than three events

What time do you wake up and what is the first thing you do?

I wake up depending on the day’s programmes. For example, if I have court, or a function or just to have a jog. And since I no longer take children to school I first pray.

If you were asked to emcee at a funeral of a fallen judge that threw your case out of court, how would you eulogise him?

I would still do very well but say, “here lies the Justice, straight at last”.

What was your first job?

I was a data editor at the Constituent Assembly under Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

What was your salary?

About Shs250,000.

Do you read, if so which book are you currently reading?

I read a lot and I am always reading a book. I am currently reading The Devil’s Advocate by Iain Morley. The book is a best-selling advocacy manual in the UK and the Commonwealth, brings a fresh approach to the Do’s and Don’ts of good advocacy. The title explains clear techniques, taking the reader through the practical application of advocacy step-by-step.

Who is your role model and why?

Politically, Capt Mike Mukula, NRM vice president eastern Uganda. He is smart, a politician, and family man.

Also, there is Mark Oloya, a social man from Puvungu in Pakwach. I love his style and humility.

What are some of your best moments?

Getting to the statue of Henry Thierry as an Arsenal fan felt great. Also, when my sons Barack Obama Alenyo Jr and Prince Marshall Obedmoth Alenyo were born.

How do you position yourself to create the laid back conversation for guests at a wedding after

Battling a tough court case?

Wedding emceeing is a celebration where you pick the mood from the guests and the guidance of the bride and groom. Even if you had a bad day at court, when you interact with the audience, they always infect you with happiness as they dress and come prepared to dance.

What are some of your favourite functions?

I have emceed many cultures but the Nigerian, Samia and Lango weddings stand out because of tempo- the speed and heartbeat.

Tit-bits

Do you hang out? If so, where?

Yes, but in secret places.

What is your favourite drink?

Tea.

What are your hobbies?

I enjoy reading and travelling.