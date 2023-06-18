The making of Makerere goalball queens

When Peruth Nakandi showed signs of visual impairment at just three years old, her mother could not imagine her daughter losing everything to blindness, like her.

Because of blindness Nakandi’s mother missed school and got no medical help for her condition. But she sent her daughter to Salaama School for the Blind, in Kyaggwe 85km from Entebbe, where they lived.

While there, Nakandi got a chance for an operation at Jinja Main Hospital that saved her from total blindness.

Above all, the school gave her an education and a sport that could make her “the star” she dreams to be.

On Easter Sunday, Nakandi, the captain of Makerere University’s goalball team, led teammates Victoria Nakawooya, Jackline Salam Nairuba and Rosemary Nabirye to gold at the East African University Women’s Games in Nairobi, Kenya—becoming the first Ugandan goalball team to win abroad.

Learning the game

Francis Kinubi, the head of Salaama School is also chairman of Uganda Blind Sports Association. He lets children play different games as a tool of rehabilitation and discovering talent. Nakandi liked athletics and showdown (the para version of table tennis).

“I didn’t like goalball because of the accidents, like colliding with teammates which even resulted in bleeding,” she said.

But while in Primary Five, the school’s games master Innocent Tumwesigye, also the general secretary of Uganda Paralympic Committee, coaxed her into playing goalball.

“I started playing around 2012 and soon we won a tournament in Mukono. Since then I became a key member of the school team that even when I was in Senior One, my primary school took me for big tournaments.”

At Sir Apollo Kaggwa SS, Mukono, Nakandi did not play goalball. And by the time she resumed it at Makerere last year, a lot had changed.

But she reunited with her primary schoolmates: Nakawooya and Nairuba.

Interestingly, Nairuba started goalball in Primary Five and did not play much. Neither did she play it in her O-Level at Madera Secondary School for the Blind, in Soroti.

But reuniting with primary schoolmates helped her resume the game at university.

And in just months, the three, plus Nabirye, who attended Spire Road Primary School in Jinja and Madera, have formed a team that beat New Living Hope and Kyambogo University at last year’s National Paralympic Gala; Bishop Stuart University at the East African University Games at Ndejje University in December 2022 and recently Maseno and Kenyatta universities in Kenya.

What is goalball?

Goalball is a team sport designed for athletes with a vision impairment. Teams of three compete by throwing a ball into each other’s net. Played on an 18x9 metre court, the game usually lasts 20 minutes, each half lasting seven minutes with a three-minute break in which teams switch sides.

Like most disability sports, goalball was invented after World War II as a rehabilitation tool for combat veterans with visual problems.

Although invented by an Austrian and a German, when the game spread among civilians and later was admitted into the 1976 Paralympic Games, Americans took over. US women are the most successful team, with six Paralympic and eight World Championship medals. All players must be legally blind and must wear eyeshades to ensure fairness because visual impairments vary.

The game ball—nearly the size of a basketball—has several bells inside, so that the blinded athletes detect its motion. So, silence is paramount, among fans and players and unnecessary noise is penalised.

As a defender, Nakawooya says she must listen carefully to track the ball’s movement. She also must position herself well and communicate with teammates to avoid collisions, as they spread themselves on the ground to catch the opponent’s ball.

A shooter does even more. “You must roll the ball with power and on target to beat the opposition defence,” said Nakandi, a small body with enviable power. “And ensure the ball doesn’t fly over the neutral zone, otherwise the goal won’t count.”

Game on

After 17 hours on the road, the young women reached Nairobi on Holy Thursday but did not play until Easter, when all the teams, including Makerere, had returned home.

They had to wait for volleyballers to vacate the pitch because there were no specific goalball pitches.

“And whenever we would be ready to play, it rained and the game was postponed,” Nakawooya said.

But Nairuba doubts the rain was an issue. “The hosts were buying time so that we give up because they knew we would beat them. But we did not give up,” she said.

Eventually, they played. First, against Maseno University of Kenya. Makerere led a tight first half 5-4. But in the first minute of the second half Maseno levelled 5-5.

“We felt more pressure but we were lucky to score five more goals to win 10-5,” Nakandi, the team’s top scorer, said.

After beating Maseno—Kenya’s best team—by that margin, walloping Kenyatta University 10-1 was no surprise, even though Coach Jameson Ssenkungu dropped Nakawooya for Nabirye in the starting lineup.

With two wins Makerere emerged winners followed by Maseno who beat Kenyatta.

“The vibe was low throughout the games, but eventually victory felt sweet,” Nakawooya said. “At least our wait was not in vain,” Nairuba added, with a shy smile.

Impact

These goalball queens are not over the moon following their victory in Nairobi. But they feel a difference.

Brenda, who studies music at Makerere, interrupted our meeting behind the university’s swimming pool to hug the three (Nabirye was attending lectures).

“I am sorry for interrupting. I love these girls and I believe in them. I had to come in person. Bannange congratulations!” she said before heading for evening lectures.

“You are welcome,” they chorused, smiling. “We are no longer commoners at campus,” Nakandi said. “Many recognise us after the victory. Even journalists are picking interest.”

Besides goalball, Makerere got another gold in badminton, silver in tennis and bronze in chess.

“Last year we won gold (at the national gala) in Iganga and (at the East African Games) in Ndejje. So, I expected this win,” said Coach Ssenkungu, adding that if conditions allow, the team trains twice a week.

“We don’t wait for tournaments, because we never know when they will come.”

Ssenkungu attributed such achievements to Makerere’s policy of leaving no one behind. The university has also fostered Jennifer Nyakato, the agribusiness management graduate, who won silver at the 2021 World Deaf Athletics Championship, in Poland, among other para-athletes.

“This victory could motivate the university to double their support for para-sport,” said Ssenkungu, who also coaches the university’s men’s goalball team.

What next?

In 2017, Uganda hosted the first-ever East African Goalball Championship at the MTN Arena-Lugogo. Ugandan ladies emerged champions after walloping Kenya 10-0 while the Kenyan men avenged by thumping Uganda 20-10.

Alexey Balyaev, the International Blind Sport Association sporting director in charge of goalball, praised Uganda’s potential but decried the lack of funding. No wonder, since then, nothing much has happened. Ssenkungu, who was among the coaches trained by IBSA, said goalball lacks indoor facilities for regular training and competitions.

“At Makerere we train at the rugby grounds and in this rainy season, the wet grass is discouraging,” he said.

The East African University Women’s Games, which were launched last year, aim at forging an equal playing field for women in Eastern Africa sports. But the ladies with visual impairment do not feel it.

“I don’t think I will go farther with goalball,” Nakawooya said. “Unless something is done to motivate us.”

Nairuba shares that frustration. “I love the sport but there’s a lot that discourages us. I wish the ministry of sports includes blind sport in its programmes.”

These players are tired of playing on rough grass or tarmac moreover without protective gear. They are tired of playing without audiences. They want an active national team and often play international tournaments, such as the All-Africa Paralympic Games due September in Accra, Ghana.

“Maybe after this victory things will change,” they pray.

Our heroes

Nairuba’s right eye suffered a cataract—a cloudy area in the lens of the eye—when she was just two months old but because she was in the hands of inexperienced relatives, by the time they realised it, doctors told them, it was too late.

“They only managed to save my left eye because the disease had just started affecting it.”

Seated across a table, she could tell I was wearing blue.

“My left eye can see slightly,” she said. But she can only study braille— a reading and writing system for blind and vision impaired people, which thrives on touch.

“I repeated classes and they moved me to different schools thinking that my brains were weak. But I couldn’t see things like my fellow learners,” she recalled her early school years in Kamuli district.

“But I couldn’t tell because I thought it was normal, until one teacher realised my problem.”

She learnt braille at Kiwolera Army School but dropped out in Primary One for lack of tuition. Later, her father took her to Salaama School for the Blind.

Her hero is Kinubi, the school head teacher. “My father took me to the school but abandoned me. For the five years I was there he paid only Shs50,000, once,” Nairuba said.

“Actually, it was my stepmother who always pestered him to provide for us.

“But Mr Kinubi ensured that I complete primary school. He treated us as his own children. God bless him.” Nairuba is just learning to forgive her parents.

Nakandi, also respects Kinubi as a unique head teacher, “who follows up all his pupils, even when they are married.” But her mother is her biggest hero. She has been there for me and I always go by her decision.”

And her father? “Children are like risks and fathers don’t want to take such risks. They want finished products,” said Nakandi, who first met her father, a counsellor in Buikwe District, after her Senior Four. “But I forgave him,” she said.

“And fathers don’t want disabled children,” added Nakawooya, who was abandoned by both parents, and an assault by a distant relative damaged her optical nerves and killed her sight at just six years old.

Books, Balls and guides

After A-Level at Iganga SS, Nairuba studied a Bachelor of Arts in Education at Makerere on government sponsorship.

But she did not want to be a teacher.

“I wanted to be a social worker to listen to people’s problems,” she said.

“But now I love the profession. I want to teach children, especially those with disabilities, and help them like others helped us.”

To put her help where it’s needed most, Nairuba will return to Kamuli for her school practice at St John Bosco Secondary School, with special attention to the three blind students who study by braille.

Doctors promised that Nakandi’s sight would improve as she grows. And she feels it. She answers calls on her smartphone and could move out of the room freely, because it is a familiar place and she can slightly see when there is not much light. But she asked me to find and read a mobile money message she had received on her small phone. That is why they need guides.

And to juggle sport and books? Nakandi, who wants to be a star, in social work, goalball or music, said it is about planning for what you want.

“I gave up athletics to concentrate on academics.” But more importantly, all said, the system is conducive.

“We train after lectures, and if we miss lectures during a tournament, lecturers and fellow students help us to catch up.”

Did you know?

Morale

