When I was growing up, there was this advert for a certain cough syrup called B-Kubwa. The advert began with a well-dressed gentleman getting into an elevator full of people. Suddenly, he would begin to cough, a thunderous, ear-splitting cough that had people hugging the sides of the elevator just to get away from him.

Well, I’ve been suffering from a cough that reminded me of that advert. A cough so terrible that it would wake me up at night, leaving me wheezing and gasping for breath, and then I would be so exhausted afterward that I would fall into a deep sleep right after my coughing fit, unaware that my terrified husband was lying awake next to me, mentally reviewing what life would be like as a widower— it was that bad.

It finally dawned on me that I might be in need of medical intervention. I made my way to the nearest clinic, where I was assigned to a doctor who examined me then calmly informed me that nothing could be done for me and my cough, and that it would pass. I must have looked ready to give up on life because he then decided to prescribe some anti-histamines. He was efficient, but had all the compassion of a stick insect.

It is doctors like these who make the general public shy away from seeking medical advice. You go in with a problem that has been causing you sleepless nights, about to evaporate from the worry and stress of it all, only to be treated like a malfunctioning spark plug! What happened to greetings? What happened to seeing the doctor’s eyes well with tears at the magnitude of your suffering? What happened to the milk of human kindness? (Oh wait, yes, the economy. That should explain it.)

But perhaps I am being too hasty to judge. Perhaps the doctor just happened to be suffering from Alexithymia- the inability to identify and describe emotions experienced by oneself. Perhaps he was tired, hot and hungry, just as I was then. Perhaps, just perhaps, he was actually a robot dressed in human clothing...