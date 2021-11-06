The milk of human kindness

Author, Stella Riunga Rop. 

By  Stella Riunga Rop

What you need to know:

  • Perhaps, just perhaps, he was actually a robot dressed in human clothing...

When I was growing up, there was this advert for a certain cough syrup called B-Kubwa. The advert began with a well-dressed gentleman getting into an elevator full of people. Suddenly, he would begin to cough, a thunderous, ear-splitting cough that had people hugging the sides of the elevator just to get away from him. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.