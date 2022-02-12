The most romantic gift ever

Here is something you did not know about the month of February. In America, it is the National Library Lovers’ Month. No, it is not a month dedicated to lovers who met in libraries (though this is entirely possible) but to people who love to read and enjoy using libraries. What a wonderful month to celebrate!

It pains me that men are always ready to buy drinks for a woman they are interested in, or give her a ride somewhere, or spend hours accompanying her to boring activities such as shopping or having her hair braided, but cannot offer to buy her books. Can there be anything more romantic on earth than this line: “Please send me your

Amazon wish list so I can gift you two books”? Back in my single days, I would have swooned at the feet of such a suitor!

You can greedily devour a book in one night, or savour it over a week. You can come back to it later and enjoy it just as much as you did the first time. You can keep it on your bookshelf, look at it and remember who gifted it to you.

You can have long discussions about the plot and characters in the book. You can inscribe a short poem, a witty remark or a bold declaration of love on the flyleaf of a book.

Can you do that with a cup of coffee at a restaurant? Can you take a marker and pour out your feelings all around the porcelain cup? Eheeeh, try it, and you will have to explain to security why you are vandalising private property.

Your romantic efforts will probably end up with you peeling potatoes and washing dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen to make up for the damaged property.

The fact is, coffee and other drinks will be excreted from the body and vanish. The person enjoying the coffee or drink will (I fervently hope) brush their teeth and forget they ever had it in the first place. Films are forgotten, flowers wither, chocolate is eaten and digested but books are forever.