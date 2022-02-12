The most romantic gift ever

Author, Stella Riunga Rop. 

By  Stella Riunga Rop

What you need to know:

  • Happy National Library Lovers’ Month!

Here is something you did not know about the month of February. In America, it is the National Library Lovers’  Month. No, it is not a month dedicated to lovers who met in libraries (though this is entirely possible) but to people who love to read and enjoy using libraries. What a wonderful month to celebrate!

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.