The myth of shape and height

I was looking through some social media posts when one particular news got my attention. It was from a clinic that among other procedures, was specialising in adding height to people who thought they were not tall enough, or any other reason they found convincing enough to let them go through one of the most challenging cosmetic surgeries I have ever heard of. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me introduce you to limb lengthening surgery.

Now listen to this part, the surgeon cuts the designated bone into two segments, then attaches a device, magmatic rod and pins. This is placed inside the bone and with a controlled procedure, lengthening of the bone is done within a few weeks or more. For many weeks the patient will not be able to walk until after the full period of lengthening. It may take many months until the patient can walk properly.

Please note that this is a success if he or she does not get side effects such as infections or nerve damage. I am not sure when the current standards of how we should look started from and who is setting the rules. How many people resemble the models walking on the fashion runways? There is a particular memory I can never forget of a model who - during an interview - was asked why she was skinny and whether she ever felt like eating a proper meal. Her response? “I eat what I want and then I eat shrimp that hasn’t been refrigerated for three days.

This way, I will get all kinds of nausea and such related matters that will make me throw out what I have eaten, then get back to the beginning! How awful does that sounds not to be able to enjoy one of the pleasures that life has given people! It’s very important to have things in a balanced way, controlling weight and eating proper food is very essential to our health, but doing completely the opposite is also one of the worst things that we can inflict upon our bodies, depriving it from what it needs for the sake of looking skinny, which doesn’t necessarily look healthy.

A few weeks ago, a famous Moroccan social media influencer underwent a gastric bypass surgery in Turkey. The young mother of one, didn’t make it after the surgery and passed away. This operation was meant to help her get rid of obesity related problems, besides the fact that she was bullied online because of her weight. At this point, I do not understand why over a million people follow someone and then bully them? What kind of a deranged world do we live in ? Talking about height, it seems famous Spanish football player Lamine Yamal landed himself in trouble when the organisers of his 18th birthday party celebrations invited people with dwarfism as entertainers during the party.

It also seems in Spain, there are rules against using people with dwarfism solely as entertainers. The representative of the Association of people with Skeletal Dysplasia said it was unacceptable that people with dwarfism are still used as amusement in private parties, just like medieval times. No one seems to escape being bullied any way. In Iran, short people are called dwarfs and very tall ones are called the ladder used by thieves. Do not ask me why!



