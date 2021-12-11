Prime

The  pageant  gave me courage to disclose my status

Joshua Musiimenta Bwesigye is Mr Y+ 2nd runner up 2021/2022.  Photo/Promise Twinamukye

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Make the most.  Joshua Musiimenta Besigye, 24, through his story of  living with HIV, advocates for awareness and better living, writes Promise Twinamukye. 

Joshua Musiimenta Besigye, 24, a student at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) only disclosed that he was HIV+ when  he became the Y+ second runner up and his photo had been  uploaded on social media.
“I was in the bootcamp for the Mr  Popularity competition when my photo was uploaded on social media.  My peers at school asked about my status,”
 he says.
No one believed he  was HIV+ when he disclosed his status.
“Talking about it helped me face the fear of what people would think about me,” Musiimenta says.

