The  pageant  gave me courage to disclose my status

Joshua Musiimenta Besigye, 24, a student at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) only disclosed that he was HIV+ when he became the Y+ second runner up and his photo had been uploaded on social media.

“I was in the bootcamp for the Mr Popularity competition when my photo was uploaded on social media. My peers at school asked about my status,”

he says.

No one believed he was HIV+ when he disclosed his status.

“Talking about it helped me face the fear of what people would think about me,” Musiimenta says.

Background

Musiimenta was 1½ years old when his parents died. He grew up under his uncle’s care but always heard rumours that he might have been born with HIV since his parents died from the same.

However, his uncle did not talk about such.

In Primary Seven Musiimenta’s health did not remain the same.

“One day, I developed a skin rash and when I reached home, my uncle took me for a checkup at a clinic,” he recalls.

His uncle told him that they would get his medicine out of town, “but he never told me what the medicine was for. I just took Septrin every day,” he said.

The same year in his vacation, his guardians had gone out and he was working on their banana plantation. Their househelp, approached him and revealed he was HIV positive. Then, his Uncle had asked most people to keep the ‘secret’ from him.

“I was shocked and the house help said they did not want to tell me because they believed I would take poison. My suspicion about the medicine I had to take daily fell in place,” Musiimenta says.

Because he was an ardent radio listener he stumbled on a programme about HIV on one of the local radio stations. “The panelists talked bout what people with HIV were supposed to do and I noticed this advice matched my uncle’s,” he says.

Neighbours did not make life any better for the young boy. They always hinted that there was no way he would have survived contaracting the virus since his parents had it.

“Scared, I thought that if I had the virus, I would die soon, just like my parents. Even then, my cousins who had been born to HIV positive parents had passed on. It was really scary,” he relates.

Musiimenta excelled and joined secondary school. As a day scholar, all looked good until he had to join the boarding section in Senior Four.

Cost of skipping medication

In boarding school, Musiimenta stopped taking the medicine, just because he felt fine. He suffered symptoms worse than before.

“I had a cough that lasted about two weeks, and I lost my sense of hearing. When I went home to the clinic, my uncle suspected it was tuberculosis. When they run a HIV test , it turned out positive,” he recalls.

This was the first time he learnt that he had the virus. He was given another type of medicine which he took for two months before he returned to the clinic. He was enrolled on antiretrovirals (ARVs) treatment on top of the septrin.

“I remember the doctor saying ‘you have started on the real medicine’ ” , he says.

Back to school

Luckily, he had regained his sense of hearing but saw no reason to continue his medication. He abandoned ARVs but stayed on septrin.

After Senior Four vacation, Musiimenta returned to school.

“I chose what I thought was an easier subject combination, after all, death was next door,” he says.

Meanwhile, his immunity had deteriorated. He got a rash on the thigh but mistook it for chicken pox. It was so painful that he had to escape from school to look for painkillers. He was caught and suspended.

Musiimenta told his uncle about the chickenpox, and he said it was herpes zoster (kisipi) and that it happens when immunity drops. It was time to confess that he abandoned ARVS.

“I resumed taking ARVs but they made me dizzy and caused me nightmares. Thankfully, the herpes zoster healed,” he says.

Nearly giving up, Musiimenta would escape from school to watch football, and films which got him expelled.

“I joined Kigarama Secondary School. The headteacher was good to me and told the cooks to take good care of me. He understood my situation,” he says.

Because medicine made him dizzy, he stopped taking it to concentrate in class. He got away with it because the clinic did not keep track of him.

He completed high school and was advised to pursue a Bachelor of International Business at MUBS.

Nearly a year later, his body weakened but he pressed on.

“Around August 2017, I contracted Tuberculosis. I had also lost a lot of weight and had even changed the way I walked because of how lean I was,” he said.

When he revealed that he had not taken the ARVs for almost a year, he was rushed to Alive Medical Services in Namuwongo.

The situation was so dire that he had to apply for a dead year to get medical support.

He had developed HIV organic psychosis for which he had to go to a rehabilitation centre in Butabika. When Musiimenta recovered, he returned to school in 2018.

Covid-19

When schools were closed, Musiimenta went to visit his brother in Masaka. He finished his medicine but the President extended the lockdown and Alive Medical Services advised the young man to go to a nearby clinic. It turned out the medication was different.

“They treated me badly that I developed mental health issues again. I was quickly returned to Kampala to Alive Medical Services for treatment. I was referred to Butabika in late July 2020 for further management,” he says, “by the time I was called to do exams, I had not yet stabilised. I ended up failing almost half of them.



Support

After that ordeal he felt like sharing his experience and encourage others.

“The only way I could think of reaching out to more people was through the Mr &Mrs Y+ competitions. Alive Medical Services nominated me to the competitions organised by Uganda Network of young people living with HIV and Aids (UNYPA),” he explains.

“This was because they had seen my work; I grabbed every opportunity to talk to the youth about HIV.”

UNYPA started in 2003 to provide leadership and coordinate meaningful involvement and participation of young people living with HIV in Uganda in the national, regional and global HIV and Aids response. UNYPA advocates improving the quality of life of young people living with HIV.