The perfect retirement for Rev Ssenyonyi

Rev. John Ssenyonyi, the former vice-chancellor of Uganda Christian University retired in August 2020 during the Covid-19 Lockdown. He was the vice-chancellor of the university for 10years.

Work journey

After his graduation, Ssenyonyi started working in Makerere University from 1978 to 1987. During that time, he pursued postgraduate studies in the department of mathematics.

The mathematical statician resigned in 1987 to follow the call of God which he had felt 10 years earlier.

“It was not a new thing, I knew as I was doing postgraduate studies that I would not last in an academic setting,” he recalls.

After resigning, he joined the African Evangelical Enterprise (AEE) which was an evangelistic association which is based in Old Kampala. He worked for AEE from 1988 to 2000.During the time he studied Theology in the US.

Again academia came calling but for a different role.

“I was invited to Uganda Christian University as a chaplain on January 1, 2001. The role in which I served for two-and-a-half years,” he recalls.

Ssenyonyi introduced community worship which is a weekly prayer gathering of students and staff in UCU.

Meanwhile, on July 1, 2003 he was asked to become the deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration. Although he was reluctant, he took on the task until June 30, 2006.

Then, the university established another position, deputy vice chancellor of development and external relations. He took up the post from July 1, 2006 to August 31, 2010. For all these positions, Senyonyi did not have to write any application letter except for the position of vice chancellor which fell vacant.

First, he was apprehensive about applying for the job because having worked with his predecessor he knew its demands. after further introspection, he decided to submit his application.

He was appointed on September 1, 2010 as vice chancellor of UCU. A position he retired from on August 30, 2020, after 10 years.

Retirement

Ssenyonyi says three years before his retirement he notified the university council that he would be retiring six months before his 65th birthday. The mathematician says he did not know what was coming in retirement but he and his wife were on the same page.

Both Ssenyonyi and his wife, Ruth Ssenyonyi, Bishop Misaeri Kauma’s daughter were determined to retire on the day they had to. They did not want any extension whatsoever.

He says, “It is one thing to be prepared emotionally and when you realise you are in it, it is a different thing. You get into it and realise oh, I am not going to work,” he notes, continuing: “On August 31, 2020 my driver dropped me off here [at his home] and I said bye to him and I knew the following day I would be driving myself.”

Prep

Ssenyonyi was determined to retire emotionally and intellectually. He prepared for retirement by building a home so that he had a roof over his head. He started building his residence in Mukono in 2014. His house was completed two months before retiring. All he had remained with was installing utilities such as solar power.

The couple has another house in Kampala but preferred Mukono.

“I did not want to live in Kampala because of the noise, dust and indiscipline. Kampala is good to visit but never to live in just like western countries where I had lived for long,” he says.

He prepared in terms of housing, because it was in the middle of lockdown. Some of the things he wanted to do were impossible due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr John Ssenyonyi gestures during an interview with this publication in April 2022. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

Ssenyonyi says he has lived a happy and fruitful life.

“When I was vice chancellor, I was consumed by my job and I could not get a side income which everyone was talking me into,” he recalls.

The retiree is thankful to God that they had some investments which they survive on. He notes that the biggest mistake they could have made was starting a business because some people are doing it and are successful. He mentions that it does not work like that.

In retirement, Senyonyi agrees that, one must have money but he is quick to add that money is overrated.

“While someone is working they will want more money.If a billionaire is retiring, they will want more money,” he says adding, “often we think we need much more money to retire.”

He mentions that having a lot of money will not help when one does not have good healthcare.

“By the time one retires, the body is showing signs that it will need maintenance which is inevitable,” Ssenyonyi notes.

He says good health precedes money in retirement.

Missing work?

Ssenyonyi remarks that he does not miss his typical work day. His days were too hectic. With his wife, they are still busy but the difference now is that as a vice chancellor his schedule was determined by the university.

The father of four remarks that he no longer has stress. He dictates his work schedule. Ssenyonyi says he is enjoying his retirement and would not want to change it.

As vice chancellor he had little control but now he is in charge of his life.

Mistakes in planning

Ssenyonyi says the mistake he made was assuming that life before 2020 and lockdown would continue normally. He notes that he had not planned for the crisis.

From May to August 2020, he did not get his salary because he suspended all contracts in the university inclusive of his. He wanted to preserve the money that was in the university.

Ssenyonyi explains that he did not expect to leave the university during the pandemic.

He observes that he expected that when he left the university everything would be calm with the new vice chancellor, in place.

Routine

His schedule is versatile. He says that when he and his wife wake up, they spend time praying and reading the Bible for as long as they want.

After his devotion he works out in the home gym. After, he takes breakfast, takes a shower and does not make appointments before 10am.

In case there are no appointments, he goes to his study and does some reading or writing.

When he feels hungry he makes himself a cup of coffee or oats.