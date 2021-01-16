The restaurants that left a mark on us

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

Recipe: Last week, we brought you the few good restaurants that impressed us in 2020. Here is the second part of the different eateries we enjoyed dining at.

St Anthony Restaurant

Location: Lumumba Avenue

Rating: OK/so so

Food: Local food

Smoke-free zone: Doubt if it is enforced

Price range: Lunch is around Shs 20,000

Service: Good

Ambience: Room for improvement but good

Sound level: Good

Opening hours: Monday through Saturday, lunch only.

Parking: Available

Wheel chair access: Inaccessible

Faze 3

Rating: Worth a visit

Location: Circular Road, Entebbe

Food: Continental and Tandoori chicken

Open: Daily from noon until late

Price range: Reasonable with entrees costs about Shs 35,000

Recommended dishes: pork chops, whole fish

Service: On the whole to be commended

Ambience: Good

Parking: Secure

La Cabana

Location: Speke Apartments, Wampewo Avenue

The space: Parking secure and abundant

The crowd: Majority expats as well as residents and Ugandans

The service: On the money with the ever charming, irrepressible and doting Foods and Beverage manager, Iqramullah Liagath Ali ensuring that service is at its very best

The bar: Well stocked with all manner of drinks available

Menu: Prix Fixe between Shs70,000 and Shs80,000: Starter: Mandica frita, Salad: Mixed vegetable salad, tomato and onion salad: Churrasco meat festival viz. Grilled Tilapia fish fillet, charcoal grilled chicken drumsticks marinated in a beer marinade, garlic and marinated chicken thigh, spiced beef. Side dishes: Onion rice, sweet mashed potatoes, French fries. Sauces: garlic sauce, barbecue sauce and mushroom sauce. Dessert: Cinnamon and sugar grilled pineapple.

Our rating: Not to be missed

Aangan Indian Restaurant

Rating: Not to be missed

Address: Lugogo Bypass, Kampala Uganda

The space: The perfect rooftop setting for a restaurant comprising over 1’000 sq. meters.

The crowd: Cosmopolitan and many Ugandans

The bar: Juice, lassi, beer and soda, wine and spirits

Recommended dishes: Tandoori chicken wings, tandoori goat ribs, fish fingers, chicken tikka, chilly lollipop chicken, reshmi mushrooms, and samosas to die for!

The damage: A meal for two with a couple of drinks is at least Shs 100,000

Sound level: Very good

Parking: Very convenient located in the basement and very secure and abundant

Daily specials: Ask the head waiter

Smoke-free zone: Allowed on the veranda

Service: Convivial, friendly and engaging

What we liked: The food is well prepared and nicely spiced. It is apparent that whoever is in the kitchen is a vastly accomplished chef. The salt is just right which to us is sine qua non for any first class eatery. Sadly, getting it right in Kampala is often touch and go!

If you go: Open for lunch and supper daily seven days a week

Khana Khazana the Original Tandoori Restaurant

Location: Acacia Avenue, Kololo

Rating: Not to be missed

Food: Northern Indian

Smoke-free zone: Allowed in restricted areas

Price range: Meal for two will set you back around Shs100, 000 excluding VAT, gratuities and beverages.

Service: One could not ask for better service, very much on the money

Ambience: Excellent

Wine list: Reasonably concise, more so with emphasis for wines from South Africa and France.

Sound level: Good

Open: Lunch from midday to 15:00, dinner from 19:00 p.m. till late. Closed on Monday’s

Parking: Very secure

Credit cards: Most major credit cards accepted

Wheel chair access: Fortunately, the restaurant is on one level

Kampala Serena Hotel

Venue: Lakes Restaurant (The buffet)

Rating: Not to be missed

Food: A great buffet luncheon

Smoke-free zone: Proscribed indoors

Menu: The best of continental and local fare

Service: One cannot ask for more

Ambience: Great

Availability: Daily

Sound level: Very comfortable

Parking: Always available and secure

The bill: Shs75,000

Credit cards: Most major credit cards are accepted

Wheel Chair access: Accessible

Note. These ratings are purely the reviewer’s personal reaction to food, ambience and service without factoring in price.