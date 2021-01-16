The restaurants that left a mark on us

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II
Recipe: Last week, we brought you the few good restaurants that impressed us in 2020. Here is the second part of the different eateries we enjoyed dining at.
St Anthony Restaurant
Location: Lumumba Avenue
Rating: OK/so so
Food: Local food
Smoke-free zone: Doubt if it is enforced
Price range: Lunch is around Shs 20,000
Service: Good
Ambience: Room for improvement but good
Sound level: Good
Opening hours: Monday through Saturday, lunch only.
Parking: Available
Wheel chair access: Inaccessible
Faze 3
Rating: Worth a visit
Location: Circular Road, Entebbe
Food: Continental and Tandoori chicken
Open: Daily from noon until late
Price range: Reasonable with entrees costs about Shs 35,000
Recommended dishes: pork chops, whole fish
Service: On the whole to be commended
Ambience: Good
Parking: Secure
La Cabana
Location: Speke Apartments, Wampewo Avenue
The space: Parking secure and abundant
The crowd: Majority expats as well as residents and Ugandans
The service: On the money with the ever charming, irrepressible and doting Foods and Beverage manager, Iqramullah Liagath Ali ensuring that service is at its very best
The bar: Well stocked with all manner of drinks available
Menu: Prix Fixe between Shs70,000 and Shs80,000: Starter: Mandica frita, Salad: Mixed vegetable salad, tomato and onion salad: Churrasco meat festival viz. Grilled Tilapia fish fillet, charcoal grilled chicken drumsticks marinated in a beer marinade, garlic and marinated chicken thigh, spiced beef. Side dishes: Onion rice, sweet mashed potatoes, French fries. Sauces: garlic sauce, barbecue sauce and mushroom sauce. Dessert: Cinnamon and sugar grilled pineapple.
Our rating: Not to be missed
Aangan Indian Restaurant
Rating: Not to be missed
Address: Lugogo Bypass, Kampala Uganda
The space: The perfect rooftop setting for a restaurant comprising over 1’000 sq. meters.
The crowd: Cosmopolitan and many Ugandans
The bar: Juice, lassi, beer and soda, wine and spirits
Recommended dishes: Tandoori chicken wings, tandoori goat ribs, fish fingers, chicken tikka, chilly lollipop chicken, reshmi mushrooms, and samosas to die for!
The damage: A meal for two with a couple of drinks is at least Shs 100,000
Sound level: Very good
Parking: Very convenient located in the basement and very secure and abundant
Daily specials: Ask the head waiter
Smoke-free zone: Allowed on the veranda
Service: Convivial, friendly and engaging
What we liked: The food is well prepared and nicely spiced. It is apparent that whoever is in the kitchen is a vastly accomplished chef. The salt is just right which to us is sine qua non for any first class eatery. Sadly, getting it right in Kampala is often touch and go!
If you go: Open for lunch and supper daily seven days a week
Khana Khazana the Original Tandoori Restaurant
Location: Acacia Avenue, Kololo
Rating: Not to be missed
Food: Northern Indian
Smoke-free zone: Allowed in restricted areas
Price range: Meal for two will set you back around Shs100, 000 excluding VAT, gratuities and beverages.
Service: One could not ask for better service, very much on the money
Ambience: Excellent
Wine list: Reasonably concise, more so with emphasis for wines from South Africa and France.
Sound level: Good
Open: Lunch from midday to 15:00, dinner from 19:00 p.m. till late. Closed on Monday’s
Parking: Very secure
Credit cards: Most major credit cards accepted
Wheel chair access: Fortunately, the restaurant is on one level
Kampala Serena Hotel
Venue: Lakes Restaurant (The buffet)
Rating: Not to be missed
Food: A great buffet luncheon
Smoke-free zone: Proscribed indoors
Menu: The best of continental and local fare
Service: One cannot ask for more
Ambience: Great
Availability: Daily
Sound level: Very comfortable
Parking: Always available and secure
The bill: Shs75,000
Credit cards: Most major credit cards are accepted
Wheel Chair access: Accessible
Note. These ratings are purely the reviewer’s personal reaction to food, ambience and service without factoring in price.