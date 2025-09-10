The rise of Uganda’s wealthy beggars

She spots me immediately as I step out of a commuter taxi near Uganda House in Kampala City centre. Seated on the pavement, crippled and looking both sad and desperate, she sends a boy, no more than a toddler, to approach me. The boy runs over, clutching a half-peeled tangerine in one hand, the other hand outstretched. “Bitaano,” (Shs500) he pleads. I look back at the woman, moved by her calm poise, and the boy’s insistent determination. Reaching into my pocket, I give him a Shs2,000 note. You may have seen this woman before, seated just a few metres from the main taxi stage in front of Uganda House.

After giving the boy money, I lingered nearby, observing. As taxis arrived, the boy darted from one passenger to another, his small size and bright smile compelling some to drop coins into his palm, while others pushed him aside. Occasionally, a lucky commuter would hand over larger notes, which he proudly delivered to the woman. Watching them, I was intrigued, and decided to spend a day exploring the world of Kampala’s beggars; how they survive, what drives them, and whether some of the more outrageous claims about their wealth are true.

The business of begging

Begging has been transformed in Uganda, evolving from a once-shunned act of desperation into a calculated income strategy. Where it was once a last resort, it is now simply another revenue stream for many. This new paradigm, embraced by social media personalities soliciting gifts and astute street entrepreneurs alike, is even creating a novel class of millionaires. Urban migration, driven by the search for employment, has brought many people to cities such as Kampala, even when jobs are scarce. Some who fail to secure employment refuse to return to rural areas, opting instead for begging, squatting in slums, or engaging in informal and sometimes illegal work. Beggars are a common sight in Uganda’s cities, but the extent of their poverty is sometimes in doubt.

Some people pretend to be disabled or use other tactics to solicit money. Not all disabilities are visible; conditions such as epilepsy or mental health disorders are often hidden. Several beggars, surprisingly, have assets. A man told me:“In some towns I have been to, the beggars make more money than I do, and do not pay a cent in taxes. Some of those people really need help, but because of the scammers, I do not even bother anymore.” James Kiberu, a human rights activist, shares a different approach: “If a handicapped beggar approaches me, I give money and, if possible, also offer food, medicine, or a referral to social services. Giving is not about solving their problems, but making life a little less miserable.”

Big earnings, big dreams

Reports from Uganda and Kenya suggest that some beggars indeed earn substantial amounts. The Daily Nation of Kenya reported a crippled Nairobi beggar who owns a fleet of taxis. A local newspaper recently featured a Kampala roadside preacher who bought a Fuso lorry with money collected from passersby. David Kayiira, who preaches around Kikuubo, admitted: “I started begging for money to buy a vehicle in January, and many obliged. I now use the lorry to spread the gospel.” Joseph Mandule, 64, another Kampala beggar, has been on the streets for 21 years. “I have sent four of my children to school, and the eldest now works with the Ministry of Works. I have two wives and eight children.

I have already bought land in Buikwe and plan to buy a taxi this year. Begging is legal, and we do not force anyone to give.” Beggars, much like other workers, have lives and interests after work. Some spend their nights indulging in local brews; in fact, a bar owner in Mengo Kisenyi, whose bar is popular among beggars, says a single beggar might spend around Shs50,000 a night on drinks. Begging in Uganda is a complex phenomenon, blurring the lines between poverty, survival, and opportunity. While some genuinely need help, others have leveraged the generosity of strangers into wealth. Social services exist but are underfunded, and a national policy on urban poverty could help curb long-term dependence. For now, the streets of Kampala remain a stage where resilience, desperation, and entrepreneurship converge in ways both heartbreaking and astonishing.

What they say

“I beg because society turned its back on me. I earn between Shs15,000 and Shs50,000 a day. I sleep anywhere I can, sometimes on pavements, and act as an informal watchman for property owners. We only beg, we do not rob” James Ntabazi Kyoleeta (60), begger.

“Handicapped people face discrimination. Employers do not hire us. I have begged for seven years, and tourists sometimes give large sums. If I got a job tomorrow, I would stop begging. Sometimes life is hard, and I spend on cheap drinks, sleeping in kiosks after hours,” Michael Ndalise disabled begger.

“I lost my fingers and toes to leprosy and have no family to support me. I would gladly go to a home for care if I knew where one was,” Christine Namutebi (50), begger.



