The rosary is spiritual combat

“Clothe yourselves with the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.” (Ephesians 6:11).

October is designated by the Catholic Church as the “Month of the Rosary.” While rosaries are typically associated with Catholics, non-Catholics can pray the rosary. Just like any practice, however, the rosary could be abused; just as someone might idolize the Bible, a particular pastor/priest or a form of worship.

The notion of ‘spiritual combat’ has been with the Church from time immemorial. A traditional teaching on the sacrament of Confirmation is that it makes one a ‘soldier for Christ.’ But the notion of rosary as ‘combat’ does not imply physical violence.

Satan’s warfare is spiritual; it is built on deception, lies, and false promises. He manipulates human weakness and worldly powers to destroy humanity. Armed conflicts and the arms race, (a pattern of competitive acquisition of military capability between two or more countries), are manifestations of Satanic power and manipulation.

The rosary prayer is biblical, as most words come from the Bible. The Our Father prayer was taught by Jesus (Matthew 6:9-13). So is the Hail Mary prayer (Luke 1:26 and 41-42). The rosary is a meditation on the life of Christ, with the purpose of drawing the person praying deeper into reflecting on Christ’s joys, sacrifices, sufferings, and the glorious miracles of His life. Focusing on the mysteries with that purpose and intention is key to the rosary’s transforming power. The beads are a tool to help keep track of prayers that are recited before and after the meditations.

The rosary should be treated with respect and intention. It may be worn or hang it in the car, as a sign of devotion, not fashion.

Many great saints across history, including Pope John Paul II, Padre Pio, and Lucia of Fatima, have recognized the rosary as the most powerful weapon in fighting the real spiritual battles we face in the world.

Why Mary? Based on the revealed truth, the Almighty God can mysteriously manifest Himself in certain creatures as well as men and women, whom He grants the grace to live very heroically the cardinal virtues of faith, hope and charity. Mary is the greatest of all God’s creatures and saints. She is the highest realization of the gospel and a great sign of the closeness of God. She is Queen Mother of Christ the King, the Son of God (Luke 1:27-38).

Mary’s unique mission as the Mother of Jesus continues even today in her role as the Mother of the Church. Over the course of the Rosary’s history, She has appeared to saints and mystics to encourage devotion to her and her Son, especially through the Rosary. “When you pray the Holy Rosary, you have Our Lady’s hand in your hand. When you pray the Holy Rosary, you have the power of God in your hands.” We ask for Mary’s intercession; just as we might ask a friend or family member to pray for us.

The Rosary is believed to have miraculously won a great military victory of Lepanto on October 7, 1571. Pope Pius V tried to rally the nations of Europe to join in a Holy League to stop and roll back the Moslem invasion which threatened the entire continent.

Accompanied by many faithful, he was praying the Rosary in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, from dawn to dusk; and the battle ended miraculously; with defeat against Moslems. It ended Christian previous series of crusades against Islam. As a result of this victory, Pope Clement XI declared the Feast of the Rosary for the Universal Church.

“If you desire peace in your hearts, in your homes, and in your country, assemble each evening to recite the Rosary,” says Pope Pius XI.