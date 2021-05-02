The siblings who are passionate about football

By Scovia Atuhaire More by this Author

Peas in a pod: Donah Sseruuma is a teacher, radio presenter at Voice of Tooro FM and master of ceremonies while Keziron Kizito plays football at KCCA FC in the Uganda Super League and is a midfielder with Uganda Cranes. The siblings tell Scovia Atuhaire their story.

DONAH

How would you describe Keziron?

Keziron is a young talented, God-fearing man, who loves family and friends.

What is your earliest memory of him?

He liked football from childhood and we would challenge him whenever we got to play.

Growing up, what nickname did you call him?

Kezi, a short form for Keziron.

What is he most scared of?

Kezi is most scared of losing a football match. He feels bad when his team loses a match. He almost loses his appetite.

What is the craziest thing he did as a child?

One Christmas, he returned home late and we lied to him that our mother had not kept food for him and he cried.

He later realised that our mother had kept for him food and when she served him, he ate it while laughing. Kezi was very naughty.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

One day we went swimming in River Mugunu and we returned home looking pale. We feared to face mum because we knew she would react bitterly. We hid for most of the time.

How often did you fight?

Being older than him, we never used to fight but I would punish him whenever he misbehaved yet we were friends.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Yes, we would fight anyone who threatened or tried to fight our siblings.

How often do you meet these days?

Physically, about twice a month if I travel to Kampala or when he comes to Fort Portal. This is because we have tight schedules. Kezi is part of the national football team, thus, he is always travelling in and out of the country. Otherwise, we normally talk on phone.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We rarely argue but the most memorable argument was when he wanted money from me to join Senior Five at St Mary’s Seminary. We had a heated argument because I did not have the money.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Maybe if he has been involved in a car accident because sometimes it is hard to avoid an accident.

In which area are you completely different?

Our dress code differs, Being an emcee requires me to be dressy while Kezi as a footballer can get away with being very casual.

In which area are you alike?

We are both fun, passionate about children and we like going to church.

KEZIRON

How would you describe Donah?

Donah is hardworking, humble, God-fearing and caring.

What is your earliest memory of him?

When he came to Kampala to watch my team play. I was happy to play in my brother’s presence as he cheered me on.

What is his nickname?

We used to call him Nyindozaminya because he had a long nose.

What is he scared of the most?

Annoying our mother and he feels bad when someone annoys her.

What is the craziest thing he did as a child?

One day, I annoyed Donnah and he hit me with a stone on the forehead. I did not spend the night at home because I never wanted our mother to see my swollen forehead.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

I do not remember any because he is older than me.

How often did you fight?

We never used to fight because he was more talented and older than me.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Yes, only when someone would try to fight any of our siblings.

Today, how often do you meet?

About once in two months, especially when Donah travels to Kampala or when I travel to Fort Portal.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We occasionally argue about issues concerning football.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Having a fight with someone because he is short tempered.

In which area are you completely different?

He is short tempered and controlling his temper is not easy whereas I am just normal.

In which area are you alike?

We care about each other and other people.

Who do you think is your parent’s favourite?

Me because I am young and humble.

Who has more friends and why?

Donah because he is more social than me. Above all, he is a master of ceremonies and a radio personality.

Who reads more?

Donah because, I am so much into football-related issues, so reading is not among my hobbies. And, I do not even take it seriously.

Titbits...

Donah believes their mother does not discriminate them.

He thinks Kezi has more friends because he is a celebrity and has many fans. Being a footballer and playing on a national team puts him on a sort of pedestal both nationally and internationally.

Advertisement

Kezi bought for Donah a novel from his trip to Nigeria.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com