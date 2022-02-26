The stone-crushing voice

I was recently at a restaurant my husband and I frequent. As we sat waiting hungrily for our food, I noticed a young woman seated at the table opposite us. She was busy on her phone, and it seemed she was waiting for someone.

The ‘someone’ arrived shortly after, and what a someone it was.

Firstly, he had the voice of a stone-crushing machine. Forgive me, I can find no other way to describe it. His voice was the product of a marriage between a road driller and an earth mover. I will not tell you how he looked, because you will say I am biased, but let me just comment that the voice matched his general appearance. He must have been a politician, long-distance trader or broker of some sort, because from the moment he arrived to the moment they left, he was busy talking in his stone-crushing voice on the phone.

Thank goodness he had the sense to leave the restaurant to attend to his lengthy phone calls (perhaps he is the chairman of the Stone-Crushers Voice Association?), otherwise I would have lost my hearing. It was a strange sort of date, which is why it drew my attention.

Apart from a brief moment when the young woman accused the man of being dishonest about something (I do not eavesdrop, dear reader, I merely observe people), there was not much in the way of conversation between them. They ordered food, she ate-periodically looking at her phone, and he attended to his callers. Once the meal was over, they left.

Perhaps I am being a little too judgmental, but I thought the purpose of going to the trouble and expense of meeting