The story of my best friend

I search in my head. What is in my head? A brain that still functions, or partially! I dig for memories—good moments and bad ones. I look for something to hold on to: childhood memories of a reasonably happy family, parents who loved us and tried to make us happy, siblings that I loved and still fondly love.



These make up the good memories, but then come the bad memories, ones of fear. When, as a girl, I was going alone to a distant local grocery shop when the naughty boys of the neighbourhood were chasing me, I had a little stone in my hand, just in case I had to defend myself. It never got to that, but I can still hear my little heart pounding with an echo that I can still hear.

Fear of exams in cruel school systems that judged all your efforts in a year with one end-of-year exam, I could have been the best all year long. However, on the day of the final exam, if something went wrong, all was gone! Thankfully, systems are now giving credits to students throughout the year to avoid this injustice. Until a few years ago, I still had nightmares about end-of-year exams.

I search in my heart. I find all those who love me. My partner in life comes on top of the list, a man who once told me that I would never find someone who loved me as much as he did. When, in a sudden move, he joined his creator two years ago, I figured out what he meant, so why didn’t I realise that sooner?

Our friends are next in line when it comes to people who love and appreciate us. Where are my friends? Probably everyone is busy with their lives, a few kept in touch, some communicate from time to time, others when they want something. Not that it matters a lot, but it matters a bit. You want to have a friend by your side who loves you unconditionally and who is there for you in highs and lows of life, a friend who you can confide in, knowing too well that your secrets won’t be knocking on other people’s doors, a friend who will understand your shortcomings and forgive your mistakes. Does that even exist?

This type of friend has these criteria? Not born from them, with no blood relation or marital relationship, are they still loving you unconditionally? It may have taken me a while to figure this out, but I do have such a friend, the One who was with me when I was born and who will be with me until I join Him again, and yes, the subject now starts with a capital letter because I am referring to my true and only friend, my Creator.